Raven-Symoné Returned To The View To Talk About Her 40 Lb Weight Loss Transformation And How She Did It

Losing weight can be a frustrating and challenging journey, but the right level of support and resources can make it a rewarding one. Former The View co-host Raven-Symoné is back and looking better than ever! Raven-Symoné recently spoke on The View about losing 40 pounds and what her secret is to her weight loss transformation.

During an episode of The View , Raven-Symoné spoke about how she went to the doctor and discovered some unsettling numbers about what her then-current weight was. With the love, support, and cooking skills of her wife, Miranda Maday, she was able to “kick sugar” out of her system.

So what made me want to change was her, actually. I want to be here for her as long as I can, and I found out some numbers at the doctor that were not pleasant for someone in my age bracket, or any age bracket, to be honest with you. And with her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills — which everyone here knows — she helped me kick sugar. And I say ‘kick sugar’ because it is an addictive drug. I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form, and it’s out of my system.

The That’s So Raven star went on to explain that any desserts she has, like cookies, would be keto-friendly ones and she goes for whole foods instead. She has admitted that going from 210lbs to 170lbs is from intermittent and extended fasting with no exercising in her routine.

It’s very beautiful to have a loving and supportive partner by your side through a life-changing experience like Raven-Symoné has. A couple of years ago, Raven-Symoné introduced the world to her wife and the two could not be any happier together. Miranda Maday said on The View episode that she and Raven-Symoné got married during the pandemic, and luckily they did not have to postpone their wedding like others had to. Maday also spoke about how she and Raven-Symoné got to spend a lot of quality time together making their own YouTube series. It’s a wonderful feeling to know that even during uncertain times, two people can still find the strength to be together.