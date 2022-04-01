Raven-Symoné Returned To The View To Talk About Her 40 Lb Weight Loss Transformation And How She Did It
That’s just so Raven!
Losing weight can be a frustrating and challenging journey, but the right level of support and resources can make it a rewarding one. Former The View co-host Raven-Symoné is back and looking better than ever! Raven-Symoné recently spoke on The View about losing 40 pounds and what her secret is to her weight loss transformation.
During an episode of The View, Raven-Symoné spoke about how she went to the doctor and discovered some unsettling numbers about what her then-current weight was. With the love, support, and cooking skills of her wife, Miranda Maday, she was able to “kick sugar” out of her system.
The That’s So Raven star went on to explain that any desserts she has, like cookies, would be keto-friendly ones and she goes for whole foods instead. She has admitted that going from 210lbs to 170lbs is from intermittent and extended fasting with no exercising in her routine.
It’s very beautiful to have a loving and supportive partner by your side through a life-changing experience like Raven-Symoné has. A couple of years ago, Raven-Symoné introduced the world to her wife and the two could not be any happier together. Miranda Maday said on The View episode that she and Raven-Symoné got married during the pandemic, and luckily they did not have to postpone their wedding like others had to. Maday also spoke about how she and Raven-Symoné got to spend a lot of quality time together making their own YouTube series. It’s a wonderful feeling to know that even during uncertain times, two people can still find the strength to be together.
Not only does Raven-Symoné have a loving wife by her side, but she also has a successful That’s So Raven spinoff series at Disney called Raven’s Home that is currently on its fifth season. The season started with our favorite psychic Raven Baxter moving her son back to her hometown in San Francisco to take care of her father. Get ready for even more psychic visions, crazy scenarios, and nostalgic surprise cameos from the original series to get pumped when you check it out. You can watch That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home on your Disney Plus subscription. For more viewing options now and in the coming weeks, check out our 2022 TV schedule.
