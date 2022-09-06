Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Went Topless On A Balcony In Venice For The Stunning Views

Lili Reinhart certainly seems to be leaning into what the future holds for her post-Riverdale. Even though there’s still one season to go on the supernatural drama, the 25-year-old Betty Cooper actress has already opened up about her excitement to move past playing a teenager for most of her adult life. Perhaps that more mature audience was what she had in mind when she chose to forgo her top whilst taking in the gorgeous Venice scenery from a balcony.

Many celebrities flocked to Italy last week for the start of the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, but Lili Reinhart proved that not all of the best views were on the big screen. The star of Look Both Ways (available to Netflix subscribers ) posted a stunning and classy topless photo to Instagram , in which the actress gave a scalding over-the-shoulder look as she looked out at the Italian landscape. Check out the post for yourself:

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Lili Reinhart channeled her inner Lana Del Rey in the caption, quoting a line from “Venice Bitch” as she looked out over the balcony, with a gorgeous sun basking the city in its glow. It’s clear that she’s ready to shed her teenage character after playing Betty Cooper on the Archie Comics-based series for the past five years (though Riverdale ’s seven-year time jump in Season 5 did help that).

Lili Reinhart has spoken about the “dramatic, deep roles” she hopes to get going forward, and her latest work has definitely gone in that direction. In 2019 she played stripper Annabelle in the critically acclaimed crime dramedy Hustlers, and she also leads the new rom-com Look Both Ways, in which she plays a recent college graduate.

In the Netflix film, Lili Reinhart plays Natalie, who finds herself at a crossroads on the night of her college graduation. Look Both Ways explores two different scenarios for the path Natalie’s life takes — one in which she pursues her dream job in Los Angeles, and one where she stays in her hometown to start a family. As she’s in her early 20s at the start of the movie, the time progression allows Reinhart to play a character who is true to her age.

Apart from emphasizing the direction her career path is taking, Lili Reinhart’s topless post supports her consistent messages about body positivity. In earlier seasons of Riverdale, Reinhart spoke out against body shamers who unfavorably compared her body to that of a model in side-by-side images.

Lili Reinhart was also critical of Kim Kardashian earlier this year, when the reality star publicly spoke about losing a lot of weight very quickly in order to fit in a classic Marilyn Monroe dress for the Met Gala. The actress asked fans to “Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies.”