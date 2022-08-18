Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 18, 2022

We have seen quite a few movies about the Multiverse lately (especially among the newest Marvel movies) and now a new addition to that niche subgenre has made an impressive debut on the Netflix Top 10 for Thursday, August 18, 2022. The new Netflix original movie in question is Look Both Ways — an intriguing rom-com starring Lili Reinhart, who makes a nearly unprecedented appearance on both the Top 10 Movies and the Top TV Shows today. We shall reveal how that is possible, along with what other great movies on Netflix and great TV shows on Netflix have scored the biggest as trending titles on Netflix (opens in new tab), in today’s breakdown.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 18, 2022

The sun has gone down on the Day Shift cast’s reign as Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. as that title is now held by Look Both Ways — a new comedy that depicts two alternate destinies for Lili Reinhart’s central character. This new development has also sent two-part sports documentary Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, hit video game movie Uncharted, and Illumination’s surprisingly popular sequel Sing 2 each down a peg, while the romantic drama Purple Hearts and 2019 crime drama remain in sixth and seventh place, respectively, but are now directly followed by a more recent thriller starring Ana de Armas: The Gray Man. Taking a sizable dip to ninth place after its fifth place debut yesterday is the 2014 remake of 1981’s Endless Love, followed by Denzel Washington’s Flight at the bottom… for now.

1. Look Both Ways

2. Day Shift

3. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

4. Uncharted

5. Sing 2

6. Purple Hearts

7. The Informer

8. The Gray Man

9. Endless Love

10. Flight

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 18, 2022

Look Both Ways star Lili Reinhart broke out as Betty Cooper on the cast of Riverdale — CW’s hit Archie comics adaptation, which has shifted from seventh place (now held by South Korean series Extraordinary Attorney Woo) to eighth place on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today. Meanwhile, acclaimed coming-of-age dramedy Never Have I Ever (now in its third season), The Sandman (based on Neil Gaiman’s DC comic), and Locke & Key (based on Joe Hill’s IDW comic) are still dominating the top three, but are now followed directly by Stranger Things, and the hit drama Virgin River, which are now followed by home makeover show Instant Dream Home. Rounding out the bottom two are the intriguing true crime docuseries I Just Killed My Dad above romantic reality show Indian Matchmaking.

1. Never Have I Ever

2. The Sandman

3. Locke & Key

4. Stranger Things

5. Virgin River

6. Instant Dream Home

7. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

8. Riverdale

9. I Just Killed My Dad

10. Indian Matchmaking

I had a feeling that Look Both Ways would cause a shake-up of sorts when it premiered on Netflix yesterday. However, I would not be surprised if the film is forced to cross the street from Number One to Number Two after Friday’s premiere of The Next 365 Days — the latest installment of the controversial franchise. However else people with Netflix subscriptions influence what becomes a big trend on the platform will be determined.

