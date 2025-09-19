The Traitors’ Bob The Drag Queen Gets Real About What ‘Boils My Ass’ About Who Won Season 3

The Traitors is mixing things up with a spinoff featuring a cast of non-celebrities, and finally, we'll get to see a cast of normal people play the game. Of course, certain of the former contestants are still willing to dole out advice to those who ask for it, and roast other contestants they thought were unworthy winners. Bob the Drag Queen had to sound off about Season 3, and the one winner he felt had no business getting a cut of the prize money.

Now that everyone, including Gabby Windey, has their money from winning The Traitors, Bob the Drag Queen is opening up about someone he felt didn't deserve that check. Speaking at a panel at Televerse 25, see Bob air out his grievances about Lord Ivar Mountbatten and him splitting the grand prize with others:

I know it's shady, but the fact that Lord Ivar [Mountbatten] won Traitors boils my ass. This man was in the house walking around drinking tea. He wasn't even playing the game! Like, he was never doing anything and he won the whole show!

I couldn't agree more. Bob the Drag Queen has exposed the fundamental problem with The Traitors that I'm not sure how to fix. As it stands, the only people who make it to the end have to either be calculated on how they operate as Faithful, or be completely clueless to the point that the Traitors feel zero threat from them. You can be sneaky, or not even playing the game, and in the end you'll both likely be there on the finale night.

Bob the Drag Queen might be a bit biased against the winners because he wanted Danielle Reyes to win, but he makes an excellent point. The Faithful who tried to make waves that led to entertaining moments were punished far more than those who chose to lay low and didn't play at all, which feels unfair.

Granted, in the case of Bob the Drag Queen, he had the unprecedented moment of Boston Rob betraying him and exposing him as a Traitor to the great majority. I can't imagine people are going to try that strategy when Season 4 rolls around. Though with the advertised cast, who knows what to expect?

Non-players making it to the end of The Traitors is an issue I don't see the show finding a fix to anytime soon. After all, Traitors are incentivized to leave people who suck at the game in it, so they're not going to be the ones to kill off people who are of little help. Perhaps if there's a way for the Faithful to swap out bad players to give eliminated ones a second chance at the game, that could make a difference.

The Traitors Season 4 will premiere for those with a Peacock subscription in early 2026. I can't wait to see it return, especially since I've binged every season and have no new episodes to watch in the meantime.