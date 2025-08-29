Christina Haack Left Her Husband In The Middle Of Filming The Flip Off. After Big Payment, He's Not Holding Back
The marriage may be over, but the insults are still flying.
HGTV had an extra dose of unexpected drama on its hands last year when Christina Haack and Josh Hall split near the beginning of production of The Flip Off. The show did go on, however (sans Josh), airing on the 2025 TV schedule, and now Haack is finally done with her third husband. The divorce came at a price, though, and after Hall received a big payment from his ex, he took to social media with some scathing words about a “lesson learned.”
Josh Hall Receives Big Payout, Property And Cars In Divorce From Christina Haack
Money seemed to be a big issue in the divorce proceedings between the HGTV stars, and while Josh Hall didn’t get the “millions” that Christina Haack said he was after, he did walk away with quite a bit of cash in addition to property. US Weekly reported the details of the former couple’s divorce settlement, saying that Haack gave her ex-husband a one-time payment of $300,000. Hall will also not have to pay back the $100K she gave him during the divorce.
Both parties reportedly waived their right to spousal support — though Josh Hall had initially requested it — and each will keep their separate bank accounts. Hall will also keep a home and condo in Tennessee, as well as land in California. He was awarded some furniture, a 2021 Bentley — presumably the one that was allegedly stolen last fall — a 1970 Chevelle, a 1982 DeLorean, a 1947 Dodge and a Hondo Motorcycle.
Christina Haack, meanwhile, is returning her own Bentley but keeping two 2021 GMC Yukons, a 2021 Polaris Razor and four quads. As far as property, she maintains her house in Newport Beach, California, as well as multiple homes in Tennessee.
The Christina on the Coast star said on The Flip Off that she regrets not getting a pre-nuptial agreement, and she’s since opened up about having to cut back on her spending because the “divorce hasn’t been cheap.”
Josh Hall Fires Parting Shot At His Ex-Wife Amid Divorce Settlement
The paperwork may all be signed, with both couples having moved on from each other long ago, but Josh Hall still had some choice words about his ex-wife. The realtor took to Instagram ahead of the long weekend, and in case you were wondering if the exes’ feelings toward each other had started to soften, the caption alongside a photo of him and a horse seems to answer that question. He wrote:
Wow, I guess it’s safe to say he won’t be tuning in for The Flip Off Season 2. Despite their respective HGTV shows getting canceled — goodbye The Flipping El Moussas and Christina on the Coast — Tarek El Moussa, his wife Heather Rae and Christina Haack will compete again, with The Flip Off being among a trio of HGTV renewals.
While we wait for more information on the new season, you can see their first round of competition — as well as their other previous shows, including Flip or Flop — with an HBO Max subscription.
