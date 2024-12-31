What’s Next For Joey Graziadei After DWTS Win? Rumors Point To Big TV Plans With Kelsey Anderson

This has been quite a monumental year for Joey Graziadei. After falling in love and getting engaged to Kelsey Anderson on The Bachelor (which will return to the 2025 TV schedule in January), the tennis pro competed on and won the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars . Will the new year hold just as much good fortune for the reality star? A source reports that Graziadei and Anderson are looking at what’s next, and if the rumors are true, it sounds like they could have some big plans to return to TV.

Joey Graziadei may still be trying to process the events of the last 12 months, during which he found love on reality TV and then Tarzan-danced his way to a Mirrorball Trophy with Jenna Johnson. His fiancée Kelsey Anderson has been by his side the whole time cheering him on, but according to a source for OK! magazine , they haven’t gotten too far into wedding planning just yet. The insider divulges:

They haven’t set a wedding date yet because things were on hold while he did DWTS but they are living together and by all accounts very much in love.

After we saw distance play a role in ending the marriage of The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, it’s good to know that Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson have at least taken that step. It also means he’s no longer couch-surfing with Anderson and her roommates , which is a very, very good thing.

The Bachelor Season 28 stars previously revealed that they’d had conversations in the Fantasy Suites about what steps they wanted to take after the show and how public they wanted their relationship to be. If the sources are correct, ABC is really hoping to be included in those ongoing discussions, which means it’s possible we’ll see them on our screens again soon. The insider said that allegedly:

[Producers at ABC are] salivating over the numbers they can bring in with a wedding special. There’s a lot of excitement and talk about giving Joey and Kelsey some sort of spinoff of their own after they get married.

Either one of those options would be huge for Bachelor Nation. We have seen a handful of couples tie the knot in a televised wedding special — the most recent of which was, of course, Gerry and Theresa’s unhinged affair — and it sounds like The Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple may follow in their footsteps .

However, it’s rare to be talking about an actual spinoff. Only a handful of The Bachelor couples have gone on to star in their own shows, most notably Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell in their Freeform series Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After in 2016 (spoiler alert: It was not, in fact, happily ever after. ).

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have hosted a couple of series together including the reality dating show The Big D , and while they never appeared together on the ABC shows, Chris Lambton and Peyton Wright — runners-up on their respective seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor — got married and starred in the HGTV series Going Yard.

America has fallen in love not only with Joey Graziadei on three different ABC shows (starting with Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette), but also Kelsey Anderson and even her father Mark, who appeared on The Golden Bachelorette and was considered a possible frontrunner to lead The Golden Bachelor Season 2 . Now that he appears to be dating One Tree Hill actress Barbara Alyn Woods , I’m convinced this family is made for television.