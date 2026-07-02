Wimbledon’s Already A Grand Slam As Kate Middleton Mingles With Other Guests

Wimbledon is not only one of the biggest tennis tournaments of the year when it comes around each summer — it’s a place for celebrities to see and be seen, with couples like Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro serving looks last year and Ariana Grande using the outing to make quite a (ringless) statement a few years ago. Regardless of who else shows up to this year’s Grand Slam event, though, I don't think anyone is going to outshine Kate Middleton.

Not only did the Princess of Wales show up to take in some matches, she was seen mingling — and even taking selfies — with guests in the line, some of whom reportedly camped out (per People) outside the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in hopes of scoring a ticket:

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Catherine was dressed in a blue pantsuit with a white blouse under her blazer, her hair pulled back in a ponytail, showing gorgeous earrings that matched a ring on her finger. Her appearance at Wimbledon is a return to tradition, as she has attended almost every year since marrying Prince William in 2011.

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In addition to mingling with other tennis fans, Kate Middleton met with the club’s Honorary Stewards — volunteers who welcome guests and manage the crowd — and took some time with children from Shine Camera Club, which helps kids from disadvantaged backgrounds to develop confidence in their photography skills. I’d say getting praise and feedback from the princess does seem like it would be quite the motivator!

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton — who is an avid player herself — also got to actually take in some tennis during her appearance. Traditionally, she has attended early rounds of the Grand Slam tournament, as well as the finals, but for the past couple of years that was scaled back as the princess received treatment for cancer.

In both 2024 and 2025, she only attended the finals weekend, so seeing her in the early days of this year’s Wimbledon Tournament was an exciting sight for fans. She certainly seemed to be enjoying herself, smiling as she talked to AELTC chair Deborah Jevans and former tennis legend Tim Henman in the stands.