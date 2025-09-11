Sydney Sweeney's Transformation Into Christy Martin Is On Full Display In Christy's Trailer, And I'm Already Blown Away By Her Performance

Sydney Sweeney has been very open about her transformation into Christy Martin for her upcoming biopic on the 2025 movie schedule . However, even though I knew it was coming, the trailer that provided our first look at her as the boxer really blew me away. Yep, in this footage for Christy, we got to see the Euphoria star’s transformation on full display, and I truly am already in awe of her performance and commitment.

The boxing movie Christy will follow the story of iconic athlete Christy Martin. Sweeney has shared previously that she put on weight for the role. However, she can also be seen in the trailer with multiple different hairstyles and a Southern accent that is very different from her own.

For context, Sweeney had major gains for this movie, explaining earlier this year that she didn’t fit into her clothes – noting her jean size changed from 23 to 27 – and she said that her “boobs got bigger” and her “butt got huge.” She said she was “crazy strong” too, which makes sense considering she spent three and a half months training, which included weight training and kickboxing.

However, it was more than just a physical transformation. Ultimately, when Christy wrapped , the actress candidly explained that playing the boxer was “one of the most emotional, transformative experiences” of her life.

(Image credit: Black Bear Pictures)

Set to the song “Edge of Seventeen,” we see Sweeney as Martin during the early days of her career, and as the trailer goes on, we see her boxing career take flight. The footage also previews the personal struggles the boxer faced and the abusive relationship she was in. It looks dramatic, tragic and ultimately empowering as it’s clear that she will have to fight for everything.

It’s also clear how committed the Anyone But You star was to this role. Her transformation is incredible. She looks like an elite boxer in the movie, and she also dons multiple different hairstyles – everything from a brunette short perm to long blonde looks – honestly, she barely looks like herself. It really feels like she is immersed in playing Christy Martin.

Adding to that, the actress said she got “gnarly bruises” and was “getting pummeled” while filming the fights for this movie.

All around, it looks like this hard work has paid off. Christy looks amazing, and who knows, maybe it will become one of the best sports movies .

(Image credit: Black Bear Pictures)

As I said, Sweeney looks like she’ll fearlessly lead this film, and she’s clearly totally transformed for it. However, the rest of the cast featured in this David Michôd project looks amazing too. Alongside the Immaculate star, we’ll get to see Ben Foster, Katy O’Brian and Merritt Wever. And much like the lead, they have all transformed for their roles, too.

All around, I think we’re in for something special with this harrowing and empowering tale, and we’ll get to see it for ourselves when Christy hits theaters on November 7.