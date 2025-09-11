Sydney Sweeney's Transformation Into Christy Martin Is On Full Display In Christy's Trailer, And I'm Already Blown Away By Her Performance
She really transformed.
Sydney Sweeney has been very open about her transformation into Christy Martin for her upcoming biopic on the 2025 movie schedule. However, even though I knew it was coming, the trailer that provided our first look at her as the boxer really blew me away. Yep, in this footage for Christy, we got to see the Euphoria star’s transformation on full display, and I truly am already in awe of her performance and commitment.
The boxing movie Christy will follow the story of iconic athlete Christy Martin. Sweeney has shared previously that she put on weight for the role. However, she can also be seen in the trailer with multiple different hairstyles and a Southern accent that is very different from her own.
For context, Sweeney had major gains for this movie, explaining earlier this year that she didn’t fit into her clothes – noting her jean size changed from 23 to 27 – and she said that her “boobs got bigger” and her “butt got huge.” She said she was “crazy strong” too, which makes sense considering she spent three and a half months training, which included weight training and kickboxing.
However, it was more than just a physical transformation. Ultimately, when Christy wrapped, the actress candidly explained that playing the boxer was “one of the most emotional, transformative experiences” of her life.
Set to the song “Edge of Seventeen,” we see Sweeney as Martin during the early days of her career, and as the trailer goes on, we see her boxing career take flight. The footage also previews the personal struggles the boxer faced and the abusive relationship she was in. It looks dramatic, tragic and ultimately empowering as it’s clear that she will have to fight for everything.
It’s also clear how committed the Anyone But You star was to this role. Her transformation is incredible. She looks like an elite boxer in the movie, and she also dons multiple different hairstyles – everything from a brunette short perm to long blonde looks – honestly, she barely looks like herself. It really feels like she is immersed in playing Christy Martin.
Adding to that, the actress said she got “gnarly bruises” and was “getting pummeled” while filming the fights for this movie.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
All around, it looks like this hard work has paid off. Christy looks amazing, and who knows, maybe it will become one of the best sports movies.
As I said, Sweeney looks like she’ll fearlessly lead this film, and she’s clearly totally transformed for it. However, the rest of the cast featured in this David Michôd project looks amazing too. Alongside the Immaculate star, we’ll get to see Ben Foster, Katy O’Brian and Merritt Wever. And much like the lead, they have all transformed for their roles, too.
All around, I think we’re in for something special with this harrowing and empowering tale, and we’ll get to see it for ourselves when Christy hits theaters on November 7.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.