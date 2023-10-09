The Best Prime Day TV Deals 2023 – What We Expect To See On Fire Powered, OLED, And Other Smart TVs

Amazon is making double bills cool again with the return of Amazon Prime Day for a second time this year. Happening across a 48 hour period from October 10 to 11, Prime Day 2, dubbed the Prime Big Deal Days sale will be reintroducing some of the awesome savings you missed in July, as well as early access to those big Black Friday offerings next month. Naturally, this means a ton of Amazon Prime Day TV deals, too, allowing you to upgrade your movie marathon set-up for less.

Alongside its own range of smart tech, Amazon is known for being the place to buy electronics, often with decent price cuts on original price points. And big sales periods like Prime Day and Black Friday tend to offer some of the best TV deals of the year.

While we don't review TVs on CinemaBlend, we'll be leaning on the expertise of our sister sites like TechRadar and Tom's Guide to tell you which TVs are worth picking up and what prices make them a real steal. Marry up a great TV with the inevitable Prime Day streaming deals to be unveiled and you've got every weekend until Christmas sorted.

Access Amazon Prime Day Deals W/ 30-Day Free Trial Getting hyped about Amazon Prime Day deals is all well and good, but you won't be able to access any of the offers unless you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Sign up now and get a 30-day free trial before paying $14.99 a month or $139 annually (rates vary from country to country).

Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals FAQ And Tips

Do I Have To Be An Amazon Prime Member To Receive Discounts? The short answer: Yes. But not to worry. Amazon Prime offers exclusive discounts on thousands of items and there is still time to sign up for a free 30 day trial to gain access to benefits like 2-Day Shipping, Exclusive Member Deals, Prime Video and channel add-ons, Amazon Music, and more.

What Kind Of TV Deals Can I Expect During Amazon Prime Day 2023? Based off what we saw during the first Amazon Prime Day, we can make some predictions on the kinds of TV deals we'd expect to see during the Amazon Big Deal Days. Of course, given it's an Amazon event, you can expect a lot of the best Prime Day TV deals to be on TVs with the Fire TV interface built in. This includes TVs from top brands like Toshiba and Insignia, as well as TLC, and often sit comfortably within the budget TV bracket. For those after an exceptional picture for all your Wes Anderson jaunts and Christopher Nolan epics, you may be after a more premium set-up. Amazon Prime Day TV deals in the past have seen OLED TVs to drop, especially with the arrival of newer models seeing hefty discounts on their predecessors. TechRadar recommends keeping eyes pealed on the LG C2 OLED range. Locked into Samsung's interface? Its QLED range could see similar price drop treatment during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. The consensus seems to be if you're after a mid-range TV, though, that Prime Day TV deals might not be the time to snap such a model up. It seems like Amazon really shines during its exclusive sale on cheap TV deals and bigger budget set-ups. Keep in mind, though, that rival retailers like Best Buy and Walmart will be capitalizing on the Prime Day shopper hysteria.