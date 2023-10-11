You Can Say "Hi, Barbie" And Snatch Up The Hit Movie On Blu-Ray In This Prime Day Pre-Order Deal

You can officially say “Hi Barbie” from your home! The uber-successful bright pink film from the 2023 movie schedule will be out on Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K on October 17. However, with Amazon Prime Day happening right now, it’s the perfect time to pre-order Barbie, and we’re here to tell you why.

With Amazon Prime Day returning for just 48 hours, you can grab your copy of Barbie on Blu-Ray for $24.96, which is notably 17% off of its original price.

That’s a pretty good deal for one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023.

For more information about how to purchase a physical comedy of Greta Gerwig’s movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, check this out:

Barbie (Blu-Ray + Digital): $29.98 $24.96 at Amazon

Save 17% - "Hey, Barbie!" Bring Greta Gerwig back to your home cinema (in a non-creepy way) and get in your pre-order of the 2023 hit movie Barbie now. Reduced in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, save a few dollars and be one of the first to watch Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and a whole host of A-lister talent from the comfort of your place.

If you order a physical copy of Barbie during Prime Day you get a Pre-order Price Guarantee, and it should be delivered on its release date, October 17.

Along with the movie on Blu-Ray and digital, you’ll also get six “Barbietastic” featurettes. According to comicbook.com those special features will include the following:

Welcome to Barbie Land

Becoming Barbie

Playing Dress-Up

Musical Make-Believe

All-Star Barbie Party

It’s A Weird World

If these special features are anything like the blooper reel played at the end of Barbie’s IMAX screenings, we’re in for a treat! Based on these titles it seems like we’ll be getting special features that could include a peak into how Barbie Land was created, how the candy-colored costumes were designed, and the story behind how numbers like “I’m Just Ken” came to be, among other things.

Along with getting all these fun features, having Barbie on Blu-Ray also gives you the opportunity to pick up on all the sublime details in Margot Robbie’s movie you might have missed the first time you watched the film.

As someone who has seen Barbie numerous times, I can confirm that each time it gets funnier and more meaningful, and it feels like new nuances and fun moments come to the surface. Having a physical copy of this movie gives you the opportunity to immerse yourself in Barbie Land over and over. Each time, you can also find more meaning and hilarity in the story all about Barbie having an existential crisis and coming to terms with what it means to be her.

You can also rewatch the amazing performances the Barbie cast gives. From Margot Robbie's grounded and heartfelt performance to Ryan Gosling’s over-the-top hilarious depiction of Ken, this film is filled to the brim with A+ work from some A+ actors.

Whether you’ve seen Barbie or not, this movie is worth the investment for a physical copy. Let the glowing Barbie reviews and box office numbers speak for themselves. This movie was and still is a cultural phenomenon, and it has the potential to become a classic.