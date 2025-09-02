Christopher Nolan, James Cameron And More Pay Tribute To IMAX Pioneer David Keighley: ‘Our Entire Industry Owes Him A Massive Debt'
The art of cinema owes so much to David Keighley.
Some of Hollywood’s greatest directors put in a lot of work to produce films fit for IMAX, though cinephiles should also be aware of other people who’ve helped make the format what it is today. David Keighley – IMAX’s longtime chief quality officer – was such a person, and he sadly passed away recently at the age of 77. Keighley deserves much of our thanks for his contributions to cinema, and he’s now being honored fittingly. That’s because Christopher Nolan, James Cameron and others are paying tribute to Keighley.
Christopher Nolan has been a true champion of the IMAX format, as he’s utilized it for many of his films, from The Dark Knight and Interstellar to Dunkirk and Oppenheimer. With that, Nolan’s films were overseen by David Keighley and as noted by THR, Keighley was evaluating dailies of Nolan’s latest flick, The Odyssey, shortly before his death. Keighley’s son, media pundit Geoff Keighley, shared Nolan’s tribute and those from others on Instagram, and the British director had nothing but praise for his “friend” and “mentor”:
James Cameron also had the opportunity to work with the late Keighley over the course of his career. In his own message Cameron – whose next feature is the IMAX-filmed Avatar: Fire and Ash – affectionately recalled working with Keighley on various cinematic endeavors:
David Keighley died due to neuroendocrine prostate cancer, as Geoff explained. Amid his over-50-year career, David – along with his wife, Patricia – was instrumental in helping to readjust some of Hollywood’s biggest movies for the format he passionately championed. As Christopher Nolan mentioned, the last completed movie David worked on was Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed vampire epic, Sinners. Coogler was reflected on meeting and getting to know the late executive, fondly recalling their chats and tours of IMAX headquarters:
Francis Ford Coppola recalled working with Keighley as well, not only expressing his condolences but calling his death “a major loss for cinema” as well. Another auteur, Denis Villeneuve offered praise for Keighley as well. Villeneuve – who’s currently in production on another film set for IMAX, Dune: Part Three – had this to say:
Thanks to Keighley’s efforts, moviegoers around the world have been able to enjoy massive films in IMAX theaters. I’ve personally seen more than my fair share of flicks in the format and am planning to see a few more films that way before the 2025 movie schedule wraps up. The cinema-loving public owes Keighley a great deal of gratitude for what he accomplished, and it’s wonderful that some of the industry’s biggest directors are honoring him. We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to the Keighley family at this time.
