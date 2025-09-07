Cillian Murphy Was Asked If He Has FOMO Over Not Being In Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, And I Can't Get Over His Funny Answer

One of the many reasons to be hyped about Christopher Nolan's adaption of Homer’s The Odyssey is its truly epic, star-studded cast. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, are just a few of the big names in the mix. Not present within this project, though, is frequent Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy, who last worked with the filmmaker on 2023's Oppenheimer. When the Irish actor was asked if he was developing any FOMO for not being in Nolan's latest flick, he had a funny answer that I just can't get out of my head.

Considering how often he's worked with the Dark Knight director, it may feel somewhat odd to some that Cillian Murphy isn't in the massive 2026 movie release. Given that the Oscar-winning actor will not be in The Odyssey, Variety asked him about it while he promoted his new film, Steve, at the Toronto International Film. Anyone who thinks Murphy is bummed not to be appearing in the mythology-based blockbuster should think again:

I have ROMO: 'Relief of missing out.' No, I can't wait to see it. If any director in the world could tackle 'The Odyssey,' it's going to be Christopher Nolan. I’m so excited to see it.

I'm just chuckling after hearing sentiments like those, but I also appreciate the A-lister's take. Since the Peaky Blinders actor has been in six Christopher Nolan movies so far, it sounds like Murphy is content to step aside for Nolan's next major flick and allow other talented stars to take the reins on this one.

After all, Murphy's work on Oppenheimer was apparently no picnic for him. Not only was their the research he had to do ahead of filming, but he also had to lose weight to match the physique of the late physicist. So, by taking a step back from a massive endeavor like The Odyssey, the Golden Globe winner could have some sweet time to recharge before taking on another epic film.

Just because Cillian Murphy won’t be starring in Nolan's fantasy flick it doesn’t mean he isn’t looking forward to the new movie. As someone who’s constantly worked with Nolan in the past, he’s already hyping up the British filmmaker's latest motion picture:

I mean, he’s one in a million, he’s been a huge part of my life as an actor, and I just can’t wait to see what he does with it.

What we know about Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is that Matt Damon will be leading in the role as Odysseus, who comes across a variety of characters while trying to find his way home after the Trojan War. Nolan will also continue step up his game from a technical standpoint, creating the first movie to be filmed entirely with IMAX cameras. It goes without saying that this is an ambitious piece of work but, if anyone can pull it off, it's Nolan.

While the film remains in post-production, I'm just reveling in Cillian Murphy's apparent invention of ROMO, which I’m adding to my vocab list. Also, if there's anyone eager to see Murphy in new projects, never fear. He'll star in the much-anticipated Peaky Blinders movie and the aforementioned 2025 Netflix release Steve. He'll also appear in 28 Days Later: The Bone Temple. So, given what's on Murphy's plate, it's easy to see why he's not sweating the fact that he isn't part of Nolan's latest flick.

The Odyssey rolls into theaters on July 17, 2026.