Fandango Is Selling Discounted Gift Cards, Which Is A No-Brainer Black Friday Purchase If You Like Going To The Movies

Dear readers, it’s time for the seasonal cinematic shopping season to start! No matter who you are or what holiday you celebrate, the 2023 movie schedule still has some amazing delights to show us all. And as it just so happens, Fandango is running a no-brainer Black Friday deal for you and the movie lovers in your life: discounted gift cards!

Fandango Discounted Gift Cards: Use the code NOVFLASH23 for 20% off of your orders over $50.

Give someone the gift of seeing Wish, Thanksgiving, Godzilla Minus One, and more on the big screen this holiday season! Deal expires on November 27th

There is a catch, however, in this Fandango deal. You need to spend $50 or more on the company’s gift cards by 11:59 PM PT on Monday 11/27. With the code “NOVFLASH23,” you’ll get a nice 20% discount on your order. So even if you hit the minimum purchase, you’d only be paying $40.

One last stipulation you should consider: the maximum discount you can rack up is $50, which would be a $250 purchase worth $300 in Fandango Gift Cards. Now that we’ve gotten the math and legalese out of the way, let’s talk why this is amazing. Clearly 20% off helps during this time of year, as both gifts and trips to the cinema can get pretty pricey.

The holiday gift rush is obviously going to leave all of us with the want to relax and escape. But what movies are available for such a release from reality? Well, in addition to checking out our full rundown of what flicks are heading our way through the end of the year, here's a handful of what these gift cards could be used on:

Wish

Thanksgiving

Godzilla Minus One

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Silent Night

The Abyss

Keep in mind, that rundown of films only runs up to what’s headed to theaters until December 6th. With awards competitors heading to the movies in the tail end of the year, and even into the 2024 movie schedule , there are plenty more movies for you and yours to enjoy with this movie money deal.

Oh, and if you are planning on taking someone to see James Cameron's underrated sci-fi epic, you'd better plan that soon. The Abyss is only in theaters for one night, and December 6th will be here before you know it. But say you don’t want to leave the comfort of home? You’re covered there too, my friends.

With Oppenheimer just hitting physical media and digital on-demand, you can catch up on Christopher Nolan’s atomic era epic right there on your couch. And as the person who wrote our Oppenheimer review, I'd highly recommend that journey. Again, it’s the holidays, and energy for going out is at a premium; which is something your potential gift recipients would identify with as well.

Whether you go out or stay in, Fandango gift cards are a handy thing for movie fans to have. So if you’re inclined to give this gift, or to bank the magic for your own continued trips to the multiplex, this is a pretty special opportunity you don’t want to miss. And who knows? Maybe those people who know you best have seen this deal, and are going to bestow this very gift upon you. That means more movies, and more movies is always a good thing!