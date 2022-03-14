Into The Spider-Verse 2: Issa Rae Reacts To Spider-Woman Rumors

Since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was officially in 2019, there’s been a slow trickle of information when it comes to sequel-related news. The news of Issa Rae voicing Jessica Drew (aka Spider-Woman) was the biggest development for the sequel. Since the news broke, there hasn’t been much information on Spider-Woman or Issa Rae’s involvement. Months after the announcement was made, she has reacted to persistent rumors surrounding her character.

With the sequel expected to drop later this year, everyone involved has been noticeably quiet about what fans can expect, including Issa Rae. Fans have been excited about Jessica Drew joining the chaos of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel. With so little information on the internet, there have been rumors swirling around Rae’s secretive involvement. The Lovebirds star played coy with Entertainment Tonight regarding the online hearsay.

I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but I love Spider-Man and would love to be doing it if I were.

Despite her role in the follow-up, it appeared the multihyphenate wasn’t down to divulge any current information about her involvement. Playing coy is probably the best strategy for her as much of the plot and other Spider heroes haven’t been officially confirmed. Jessica Drew’s part in the sequel hasn’t been revealed leading Rae to skirt around the question. Slipping up might could lead to Spider-Woman getting recast, or worse, getting cut from the project. So fans will have to wait until Issa Rae’s voice is heard coming from Spider-Woman’s mouth.

Along with Rae’s Spider-Woman, Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld have been confirmed to return as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy (aka Spider-Gwen), respectively. Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker might return to the fold with Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 getting an expanded role. Into the Spider-Verse 2 directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord have mentioned the possibility of new and returning Spider-Verse characters in the sequel.

Despite the lack of news, Into the Spider-Verse 2 has been feeding viewers to keep them interested. Last year, the directing duo announced the sequel’s official title – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – along with a first-look teaser. Lord couldn’t hold back how fun the ambitious sequel was as he teased pushing Morales and animation even farther than the first film did. So, the directing team is ready to take Spider-Man to the next level.

Miller and Lord seemed to understand the need to integrate the multiverse as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be divided into two parts. Part One will arrive in theaters on Oct. 7 with the follow-up expected to drop in 2023. The Into the Spider-Verse sequel will be one of the countless superhero sequels arriving in 2022. In the meantime, you can relive Miles Morales taking up the Spidey mantle by catching Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the best movies on Amazon Prime.