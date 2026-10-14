I Know Jeremy Renner's Joking With This Hot Take Avengers: Doomsday Prediction, But I'd Rather See Him Than Kate Bishop

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow, thanks to exciting new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which features multiple teams of superheroes. Jeremy Renner recently made a funny prediction about the film, although I have to admit I'd prefer to see him in that movie over Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, leading to countless theories and rumors about what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves. A number of major names were left out of the Doomsday cast list, including Renner's Hawkeye. During a recent interview that's circulating on Twitter, the 55 year-old actor was asked if he's going to have a role in that mysterious blockbuster, and he responded with:

Doomsday, I’m not in, so the Avengers will probably lose, just so you know. …. They didn’t call me, so it’s their fault they’re gonna lose. [laughs]

Shots fired. Renner joked that he's on the side of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom for the next Avengers flick. Namely because he seemingly wasn't brought in for the fun of Doomsday, despite being an OG member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. We'll just have to see if the heroes end up losing as a result of missing Hawkeye in the lineup, as well as if Kate Bishop ends up showing up.

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Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order watched Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton go to the small screen with the Hawkeye series. He formed a strong bond with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop throughout the six-episode season, but it's unclear if they're still working together. There are rumors that Steinfeld has a role in Doomsday, but I think it would be a misstep to see her pop up instead of her mentor. They could at least include them both if we're going to get an archer in the blockbuster!

Kate Bishop was briefly seen at the end of The Marvels, but she and Clint haven't had any significant roles in the shared universe since Hawkeye's finale. I'm eager to see her return, but not at the expese of Renner's hero. Sorry not sorry.

Doomsday isn't the first time that Jeremy Renner has been noticeably missing from a major Marvel crossover. Hawkeye was noticeably missing during Infinity War, although he had a significant arc in Endgame. The actor's joke about the good guys losing in the next Avengers movie might make sense given this history; Hawkeye wasn't there to help fight Thanos and half of the universe ended up being snapped out of existence.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Who knows? Maybe Renner will have a role after all and he's just lying about it. Stranger things have happened in the top-secret franchise.