Even Jennifer Aniston’s Ex Approves Of Her New Man As He Posts His Own Tribute To Her

Celebrity relationships are always of interest to the general public, but few stars seem to get people talking about their personal lives like Jennifer Aniston. Following her high-profile marriage to Brad Pitt, and even more high-profile divorce lot of people are curious what’s going on in her life.

For the record, what’s going on in her life seems to be pretty good. Aniston recently confirmed that she's in a brand new relationship, and it seems that everybody is happy about it, even her ex Justin Theroux.

Jennifer Aniston's Ex Justin Theroux Reacts To Her New Relationship

A couple of days ago, Aniston posted an image of herself with Jim Curtis, the hypnotherapist she’s reportedly been dating since at least the summer. The Instagram post celebrating Curtis’ birthday —her first official post about the relationship —has since garnered more than 1.5 million likes.

Buried among those million-plus likes are numerous celebrities, including Rachel Zegler, her Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, and Kaley Cuoco, but most notable among them is Justin Theroux. The pair were together from 2011 to 2017, but according to all reports, and each other, the pair have remained friendly despite the relationship ending. This isn't the first time Theroux has expressed his positive feelings for Aniston on Instagram.

Of course, that’s seemingly been the case with all of Aniston’s relationships. While a lot of ink has been spilled over Aniston’s relationship with Brad Pitt, perhaps because the relationship that followed that one for Pitt has remained in the headlines for years since, all indications are that things are amicable between them as well, with Pitt even attending Aniston’s birthday party in past years.

Jim Curtis Posted His Own Tribute To His New Love

Of course the birthday party of importance now is somebody else’s. While the world may not know who Jim Curtis is, now that everybody knows who his girlfriend is, that’s likely going to change very quickly. Now that the cat’s out of the bag, he made his own Instagram post to make the relationship official, and called it all a “dream.”

Perhaps the fact that Curtis isn’t another celebrity, at least not yet, will have an impact on the way the media and the fans watch this relationship unfold. While many celebrities end up together with other celebrities, if for no other reason than that’s who they meet at work, plenty of stars have gotten together with people outside the limelight.

There will still be plenty of people, both fans are media, who keep tabs on this new relationship just ot see where it goes. What’s clear now is that both Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are very happy, and that’s all that really matters.