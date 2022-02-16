JLo Reveals The Kind Of Marriage Proposal She Loves Amidst Ben Affleck Engagement Rumors

Jennifer Lopez has been generating buzz with her matrimony-centric rom-com Marry Me but, as her character in the movie jumps the broom, many are wondering if JLo will end up doing the same. The star is back with former fiancé Ben Affleck and, despite their initial fear of rekindling their romance, things are heating up for Bennifer 2.0. Recent reports even allege that an engagement is expected sometime down the road. While this is merely a rumor at this point, the actress and singer did recently reveal the kind of marriage proposal she loves.

JLo is one of the most exuberant personalities in Hollywood, providing her fans with glamorous and over-the-top performances, which can even include pole-dancing. And in her personal life, she’s not one to hide her affections for a lover, as evidenced by her and Ben Affleck’s public PDA session. However, the starlet recently revealed that when it comes to a marriage proposal, she prefers something a bit more intimate:

I love public displays of romance. I don’t know that I would love a proposal, I think that that’s a more intimate thing between two people, but I have no problem with PDA. I'm actually all about it if you really feel it.

It’s totally understandable, as a proposal is a special moment and one that, at the end of the day, is solely between two individuals. Recently, a number of Hollywood stars have gone this route, such as Twilight’s Taylor Lautner, who popped the question to his soon-to-be-wife in their kitchen. The eccentric Machine Gun Kelly, whose proposal to Megan Fox was captured on Instagram, even opted for something a bit more serene. So based on JLo’s further comments during her appearance on Heart FM radio show (via ET ), Ben Affleck may want to take notes:

But I do think a proposal is kind of an intimate, sacred thing that should just be between two people. When you're about to pledge your lives to each other that's a big deal.

The future may be unclear for Bennifer right now, but a walk down the aisle may not be out of the question. Last fall, Jennifer Lopez confirmed that she is open to getting married again . Despite having experienced three divorces, she considers herself a “romantic” that still believes in “happily ever after.” Ben Affleck hasn’t spoken too much on the matter, though he does see this renewed romance as a “beautiful” thing.

We’ll just have to wait and see if the retired Batman actor decides to get down on one knee and put a ring on JLo’s finger. And should he heed his partner’s advice, it’ll surely take place in a private setting. Then the actress could use that wedding dress she wore during the Marry Me premiere for a different kind of occasion.