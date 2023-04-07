One Thing That Hasn't Changed Between Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly After Alleged Cheating Drama

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. While it can provide money and awesome opportunities, fame can also make one’s personal life into a very public matter. Megan Fox knows this all too well, as she’s made countless headlines over the years– most recently related to her relationship with rockstar/actor Machine Gun Kelly. The two have been having some serious issues, resulting in the Transformers actress taking off her engagement ring . But there’s one thing that hasn’t changed between Fox and MGK after the alleged cheating drama.

Over the past few years Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have gotten a ton of media attention for their relationship, and the unconventional ways they’d shown affection for each other. But lately there’s been a ton of interest surrounding the pair, and whether or not they’ll be able to reconcile their differences. The two were recently photographed in Hawaii together, despite all the drama. And an anonymous insider spoke to ET about where they currently stand, saying:

They enjoy being together and love one another, so they are trying to get to a good and solid place.They both have so much fun together and feel comfortable with one another, and that hasn't changed.

Well, there you have it. Despite the couple reportedly going through extensive therapy in an attempt to reconcile their relationship, it seems like MGK and Fox are still able to enjoy each other’s company. And that might give new context to their trip to Hawaii, which definitely turned a few heads when paparazzi photos started arriving online.

This anonymous report seems to offer some hope that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly might be able to reconcile and make their relationship work sometime in the future. And it also stands in juxtaposition to recent comments made by MGK where he said his life was in shambles . This seemed like a clear reference to his relationship with the Jennifer’s Body star.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Woes

For those unfamiliar, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship seemed to go downhill around Super Bowl weekend. Shortly after attending the Grammys together , she broke the internet after taking down their photos together before (temporarily) deactivating her Instagram. Since then they’ve been photographed together getting extensive therapy, while sources close to the couple revealed they were trying everything they could to repair things.

Rumors began swirling about infidelity as a result of this drama, which is still what most of the public believes put a wedge between the celebrity couple. For her part, Fox did eventually address the rumors, and seemingly denied them . Specifically, she seemed to shut down talks that MGK was having an affair with fellow guitarist Sophie Lloyd . Regardless, things don’t seem to have been repaired just yet, with Fox noticeably not wearing her engagement ring. Still, their trip to Hawaii might be a sign that things are looking up; at least they still enjoy each other’s company.