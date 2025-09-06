Pamela Anderson Doesn’t Hold Back Her Thoughts On ‘PR Stunts’ Amid Reports That She And Liam Neeson Faked Their Romance

Speculation continues to swirl around Pamela Anderson’s on-and off-screen connection with The Naked Gun reboot co-star Liam Neeson. Reports suggesting that Neeson and Anderson's relationship is a publicity stunt have gained traction in recent weeks. However, Anderson now appears to have addressed the matter. During a public event, the actress didn't hold back when sharing her thoughts about the notion of staging "PR stunts."

Pamela Anderson shared her comments while accepting the Deauville Talent Award at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival on Friday. Via People, the Baywatch cast alum didn't directly name Liam Neeson or officially confirm their relationship. However, she did call the idea of a staged romance not just false, but insulting:

I do not and will never feed into PR stunts. That would be a death sentence. I'm authentically driven. I'm superstitious when it comes to love. And I'm not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life. I know I'll fall in love again and again on screen. That is my job. If we do it well, you will feel it, a kind of projection. It is the greatest compliment. So please think positive. And I appreciate your good wishes. There are no silly games being played. I'm sincere.

Anderson's been enjoying a full-blown career renaissance following The Last Showgirl, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. More recently, she's been lauded for her standout performance in The Naked Gun reboot. With her work in mind, Anderson also didn’t mince words about her purpose as an artist:

Do not mistake my kindness for weakness or my boldness for bitterness. I'm here on this journey, not for money or for fame, but to see what I'm made of in truth, hard work and to leave behind an honest legacy my family can be proud of.

The comments come after reports in July that Anderson and Neeson were dating, with sources calling the couple “smitten.” The chatter escalated in August, forcing insiders to double down, explaining to the magazine that their connection is real and that “neither would ever take part in a publicity stunt.” One source put it bluntly, “There’s no incentive for either of them to stage something like this.”

The timing of the A-list performers’ romance—emerging just as The Naked Gun reboot hit the 2025 movie schedule—fueled skepticism. However, the Neeson/Anderson romance has also been hyped by both fans and celebrities alike. The two appeared at premieres across Europe and the U.S., even bringing their grown children to the red carpet in New York. A cheeky Today Show bit, where they pretended to get caught kissing on camera and also hilariously danced to Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy,” only amped up speculation.

But, if Friday’s speech proved anything, it’s that Anderson is holding the line on her truth, unwilling to participate in cheap gimmicks or marketing spin. She’s embracing her unfiltered, focused, and fiercely protective self, and that is so commendable.

The Naked Gun continues to play in theaters to a strong critical reception, with CinemaBlend giving the flick a strong 4 out of 5 stars in our review. You can catch Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s chemistry on screen, just don’t expect them to explain it off-screen.