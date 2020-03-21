Edge Of Tomorrow 2 And 7 Other Sequels We're Still Waiting For

Triplets

Speaking of Eddie Murphy, since 2012 there has been talk of a sequel to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1988 Ivan Reitman-directed comedy Twins, in which he and his formerly estranged, fraternal sibling (played by Danny DeVito) discover they have another long lost brother… played by Eddie Murphy. Frozen star Josh Gad actually stepped in to write a script to the follow-up, called Triplets, and revealed over a Reddit AMA in 2015 that Universal put any further development of the project on hold, supposedly to “figure out if they want to do a sequel or not,” but in 2019, DeVito claimed that while all major players seem to be invested in the project, the search for a final script continues. That was the last word on this bizarre sequel that we have heard thus far, but I would say that we should not cut the cord on “hoping” for it just yet.