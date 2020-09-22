Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out, From Late 2020 Through 2021

Candyman - TBA, 2021

Once a highly-anticipated summer 2020 release, Nia DaCosta’s Candyman is now the latest major horror movie to be up in the air, release-date wise. After being moved to October prior, Candyman is now expected to come out sometime in 2021, but we don’t know when. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the ‘90s franchise starring Tony Todd as the Candyman. It will take fans to the same Cabrini-Green public housing project of Chicago, which has now been gentrified. Visual artist Anthony (Abdul-Mateen) and his gallery director GF Brianna (Teyonah Parris) move there and learn about the horrors of the slasher story firsthand. Candyman is produced and co-written by Jordan Peele and helmed by the future director of Captain Marvel 2.