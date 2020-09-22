Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out, From Late 2020 Through 2021

Leave a Comment
All hail spooky season! Though for horror fans, it doesn’t have to be around Halloween time to check out films of the genre. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a slew of chilling horror movies planned to come our way through the end of 2021. A number of release dates for the most highly-anticipated would-be scary blockbusters have been delayed throughout the year, including A Quiet Place Part 2 and most recently Nia DaCosta’s Candyman.
Convoluted as these shifts are (and may continue to be in the near future), we have a solid line up of horror titles expected to be available to enter our eyeballs between today and the end of next year. Check them out here:
Antebellum - September 18, 2020
The 2020 horror movie season began with Lionsgate’s racially-charged horror film, Antebellum, which has just become available to rent on VOD for $20 instead of a theatrical release. The movie starring Janelle Monae follows the current trend of “woke” horror famously set off by the 2018 Best Picture nominee, Jordan Peele’s Get Out. Antebellum is about an acclaimed author (Monae), who finds herself trapped in the 19th century as a slave working in a plantation in the South. The movie has received mixed reception so far – check out what critics are saying and read CinemaBlend’s review here.
Welcome To The Blumhouse - October 6, 2020
Blumhouse has been a staple studio for horror fans in recent years and they’re delivering big time this Halloween season with not one, but eight new films this October dropping on Amazon Prime. A trailer for the first four full-length films from the Welcome To The Blumhouse event includes Black Box and The Lie coming to the streaming service on October 6 and Nocturne and Evil Eye coming on October 13. There are four more hitting the streaming service at the latter end of the month we’ll soon learn about.
Come Play - October 30, 2020
The main event this Halloween will presumably be Jacob Chase’s debut Come Play, which stars Community’s Gillian Jacobs and the son from Marriage Story, John Gallagher Jr, as mother and child. Gallagher’s character Oliver is a boy with non-verbal autism who has a “friend” named Larry, who is the subject of the terror in Come Play. The movie was developed based on Chase’s screenplay, which he previously made into a short film back in 2017. Sounds like a passion project from the filmmaker and a seriously intriguing addition to the 2020 Halloween season. Just check out the trailer.
Freaky - November 13, 2020
A pleasant surprise we’ve just excitedly marked our calendars for is Blumhouse’s Freaky, which places a fun spin on Freaky Friday. In the body-swap horror comedy, Vince Vaughn’s serial killer character and a high schooler named Millie played by Big Little Lies’ Kathryn Newton switch places and must race to reverse the spell before it becomes permanent. Freaky looks like a refreshing role for Vaughn to take on and another unique home run for Blumhouse. Plus, it comes from the same director as the Happy Death Day movies. Yes. Please.
The Empty Man - December 4, 2020
We still don’t know a ton about the last major horror release of 2020. Yet, The Empty Man is still currently expected to hit theaters this December. The upcoming movie is based on a Boom! Studios graphic novel about an ex-police officer looking for a missing girl who comes across a covert group who plan to summon a “supernatural entity” per 20th Century Studios. The Empty Man has James Badge Dale, the Kissing Booth’s Joel Courtney and Umbrella Academy’s Marin Ireland among the cast.
Escape Room 2 - January 1, 2021
The first horror sequel on the way is a follow up to 2019’s Escape Room, which scored an impressive $155 million worldwide against a budget of just $9 million. The original film assembled a young cast in a mysterious and bloody escape room they must desperately find their way out of. The coming second film will once again star breakout actress Taylor Russell and Logan Miller, along with adding Orphan’s Isabelle Fuhrman and Teen Wolf’s Holland Roden. The plot has not been revealed, but stay tuned we’ll keep you updated on Escape Room 2.
Antlers - February 19, 2021
Antlers was initially expected for spring 2020, but was subject to nearly a year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Antlers follows Keri Russell as a teacher living in Oregon and her police officer brother played by Jesse Plemons as they become entangled with a situation with her student Lucas who is keeping a creature in his house. The movie is based on the short story The Quiet Boy, Guillermo del Toro produced the film and Scott Cooper (who previously helmed Out of the Furnace, Black Mass and Hostiles) directed the horror film now set for February 2021.
Morbius - March 19, 2021
Sony’s Spider-Verse franchise is building beyond Venom next year with the release of Morbius starring Jared Leto. The movie based on the Spider-Man villain will tell the story of scientist Michael Morbius (Leto), who finds a cure to his rare blood disease which leads him to become a living vampire. The second film Sony has made focusing solely on a Spidey villain will also star Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson and Michael Keaton, who may be connecting the franchise to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man universe over in the MCU.
A Quiet Place Part II - April 23, 2021
Another big horror sequel coming to theaters in 2021 is A Quiet Place Part II, once again written and directed by John Krasinski and centering on Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe as the Abbott family living in a world filled with lurking, sound-sensitive monsters. This time they’ll meet other survivors played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou as their survival transcends past simply staying silent. The movie will now come three years after the original film made $340 million on a $17 million production budget and rave reviews.
Last Night In Soho - April 23, 2021
Edgar Wright has been playing with genre throughout his career, between making Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs the World and Hot Fuzz. The filmmaker has made his first true horror movie with Last Night in Soho, a time-bending thriller that goes between in the ‘60s London and present day. The movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Jojo Rabbit’s Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp and the late Diana Rigg. We’re very much excited for this filmmaker driven horror title which will mark Wright’s first movie in four years.
Spiral - May 21, 2021
The famed Saw franchise continues next year with an exciting ninth entry called Spiral, directed by alum of the movies, Darren Lynn Bousman. Spiral stars Chris Rock as detective “Zeke” Banks, his rookie partner played by The Handmaid's Tale actor Max Minghella and THE Samuel L. Jackson as police veteran Marcus Banks. The pair of detectives find themselves investigating a mysterious killer leaving spiral symbols and targeting cops. Spiral looks like an exciting way for the Saw franchise to continue after 2017’s Jigsaw disappointed.
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It - June 4, 2021
The Conjuring franchise has come a long way since the first 2013 James Wan film hit theaters. The Warner Bros horror universe has created the Annabelle films, The Nun and The Curse of La Llorona. The main story will continue next year with The Devil Made Me Do It, which will once again follow real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga). This time they are dealing with the real 1981 “Devil Made Me Do It” court case which marked the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.
The Forever Purge - July 9, 2021
Next summer’s horror season will rage on with another franchise return in July with The Forever Purge, the fifth and expected conclusion to the series that started back in 2013. The plot for the movie is being kept close to the vest for the time being, but we do know Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin and Ana de la Reguera are among the cast and Everardo Gout is directing The Forever Purge. Stick with us for more information on this coming release.
Dark Harvest - September 24, 2021
Kicking off next spooky season is David Slade’s adaptation of Dark Harvest following his work on the groundbreaking choose-your-own-adventure Black Mirror episode, Bandersnatch. The 2007 Norman Partridge novel is set on Halloween in 1963 and follows the October Boy, Ol’ Hacksaw Face or also known as Sawtooth Jack. Just like every year, he rises from the cornfield in a midwestern town with a butcher knife to a gang of teen boys who seek to confront him. The movie was obtained by MGM in February and will come out a year from now depending if its initial schedule has held.
Halloween Kills - October 15, 2021
Following the success of the 2018 return of Michael Myers, who faced off with Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode once again, director/co-writer David Gordon Green will be back for Halloween Kills, which will continue the thrilling saga. This Halloween reunion is expected to be a trilogy, which will also include Halloween Ends, coming to theaters one year after Halloween Kills in October 2022. The 2021 release will pick up just moments after the previous movie left off with Laurie, her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.
Run Sweetheart Run - TBA, 2020
What’s left to talk about is the upcoming releases we expect within the year that do not have a specific date just yet. One of which is Blumhouse’s Run Sweetheart Run, which was also expected to hit theaters earlier this year before the pandemic struck. This movie premiered at Sundance in early 2020 and stars Charlie’s Angels breakout star Ella Balinska, Clark Gregg, Betsy Brandt, Aml Ameen and Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæk. It's a social commentary about toxic masculinity and misogyny through a horror-filled date that goes sideways. It’s expected to drop on Amazon Prime this year, we just don’t know when.
The Seventh Day - TBA, 2020
Another upcoming horror title that is currently expected to be released in 2020, but could very well move into 2021 is The Seventh Day. The movie starring Guy Pearce has been described as Training Day meets The Exorcist as it follows a famed exorcist who works with a rookie priest. So a buddy horror flick? The movie will be written and directed by The Dark’s Justin P. Lange and it also stars Keith Davisd and Stephen Lang.
Candyman - TBA, 2021
Once a highly-anticipated summer 2020 release, Nia DaCosta’s Candyman is now the latest major horror movie to be up in the air, release-date wise. After being moved to October prior, Candyman is now expected to come out sometime in 2021, but we don’t know when. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the ‘90s franchise starring Tony Todd as the Candyman. It will take fans to the same Cabrini-Green public housing project of Chicago, which has now been gentrified. Visual artist Anthony (Abdul-Mateen) and his gallery director GF Brianna (Teyonah Parris) move there and learn about the horrors of the slasher story firsthand. Candyman is produced and co-written by Jordan Peele and helmed by the future director of Captain Marvel 2.
Wendell & Wild - TBA, 2021
Jordan Peele has an additional horror project in the works called Wendell & Wild, currently set to come out sometime next year. This time Peele has brought along his longtime Key & Peele partner Keegan-Michael Key to write the screenplay and star with him. Wendell & Wild is a stop-motion animation project that will be about two demon brothers who must face off against their arch-nemesis, a nun named Sister Helly and her two goth teens Kat and Raoul. Production has begun this year on the film and it will be released through Netflix.
Till Death - TBA, 2021
Megan Fox will return to the horror genre in 2021 with a film called Till Death, which is about a woman who becomes handcuffed to her deceased husband thanks to a “sick revenge plot” and has to figure out how to survive and escape the killers on their way to kill her as well. The movie is written by Jason Carvey and directed by Scott Dale, both newcomers to a feature film as high profile as having the Jennifer’s Body star as their lead. The production kicked off in Bulgaria, signalling Till Death will likely be ready in time for 2021.
So many horror movies to be excited for! Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more news and updates on these coming titles.