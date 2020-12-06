What The Saving Private Ryan Cast Is Doing Now

Saving Private Ryan is considered one of the greatest war movies of all time. It’s action-packed but has an emotional element that gives the film its heart and soul. Saving Private Ryan also has a wonderful cast lead by Tom Hanks, and the cast includes big names like Matt Damon and Vin Diesel.

Tom Hanks is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and he seems to become more respected and loved every year. Saving Private Ryan is just one in a long line of Tom Hanks films, but it’s one of his most well-known roles. The film premiered over 20 years ago, and since then, many of the cast members have had very successful acting careers. Let’s revisit your favorite Saving Private Ryan characters and the actors who played them to see what they’ve done since the movie, and what projects they have coming up.