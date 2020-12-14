What The Christmas Vacation Cast Is Doing Now

William Hickey (Uncle Lewis)

Last, but not least, I felt it important to mention William Hickey, another cast member of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (as the grouchy Uncle Lewis) who has since passed away due to issues with emphysema and bronchitis. However, he would leave behind a memorable legacy in Hollywood - mainly for his unmistakably distinct (and, honestly, pretty creepy) voice, which he would lend to yet another unique holiday classic as the voice of the Evil Scientist from The Nightmare Before Christmas in 1993. The most memorable among the Oscar nominee’s final roles was as Nathan Lane and Lee Evans’ late father in Gore Verbinski’s Mousehunt from 1997, the year of his death at the age 69.