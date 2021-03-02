Upcoming Lil Rel Howery Movies: What’s Ahead For The Get Out Actor

Ever since breaking out with his scene-stealing performance in 2017's horror film Get Out, Lil Rel Howery has become one of the hardest working and most consistent fresh faces in show business. With equally memorable appearances in everything from Bird Box to Uncle Drew, Howery has continued to take his newfound stardom and run with it. And, it’s worked out tremendously, earning the stand-up comedian-turned-actor roles in 2021 movies like Judas and the Black Messiah and Tom and Jerry, with titles like Free Guy and Bad Trip on the way.

By the looks of it, Lil Rel Howery won't be slowing down at all in the next year or so, as he will share the screen with the likes of John Cena, Kevin Hart, and Ben Affleck, to name only a few. Since Howery has so much coming out, let’s take a look at each of his upcoming movies…