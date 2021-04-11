Upcoming Finn Wolfhard Movies And TV: What’s Ahead For The Stranger Things Star

Over the years, the Stranger Things cast has gone from relatively unknown child actors to some of the most promising names in film and television. Millie Bobby Brown has become a superstar with appearances in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, Caleb McLaughlin is riding high after an outstanding performance in Concrete Cowboy, and the list goes on. Not to be outdone by his costars, Finn Wolfhard is also on quite a run of his own with some major projects coming up while we all eagerly await the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4.

So, what Finn Wolfhard movies and TV shows can we expect to see from the Stranger Things star as he continues to grow as an actor and bolster his growing filmography? Quite a lot, actually. From the upcoming release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife to a promising animated sci-fi series called New-Gen, expect to see a lot more of Finn Wolhard in the near future.