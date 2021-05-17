Marvel's Blade Movie: All The Updates For The MCU Film So Far

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There is a lot to look forward to from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the many upcoming Marvel movies and many upcoming Marvel TV shows to stream on Disney+. However, one of the most hotly anticipated projects is Marvel’s Blade movie, which is still a subject of mystery for fans looking forward to seeing the big screen return of the most iconic vampire hunter in comic book history, especially with two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali in the title role.

For anyone who feels like they have been waiting a vampire’s lifespan for the MCU reboot, perhaps we can provide you with some wishful thinking by bringing you up to speed on the latest updates in Blade’s development. But, first, we will have to start from the beginning.