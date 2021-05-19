Fast And Furious 10: Everything We Know About The Movie

Over the course of the past 20 years, the Fast and Furious franchise has transformed itself from a movie about street racing and boosting DVD players to one of today’s most profitable and off-the-walls cinematic experiences with a slew of sequels, spinoffs, television shows, video games and more. And as we anxiously await the highly anticipated next chapter, F9, you can’t blame us for wondering what is to come next for Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and crew in Fast and Furious 10.
And while we don’t yet know how things are going to shake out for the band of the DVD player boosters-turned-super spies in the ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, there is already a vault of information about director Justin Lin's upcoming Fast and Furious 10.
Fast And Furious 10 Was Originally Scheduled For An April 2021 Release But That Has Since Been Scrapped
If we were living in an alternate reality, one that wasn't affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we would have already seen Fast and Furious 10 in theaters by now, and would be talking about all the ways to watch it streaming instead of quick things to know about its release. Unfortunately, this is the hand we have been dealt and all we can do is take life one quarter-mile at a time.
That being said, Fast and Furious 10 was originally slated to be released April 2, 2021, but when F9 was delayed in early 2020, pushing back its release several times before Universal ultimately settled on June 25, 2021, the franchise’s 10th installment was not only pushed back but taken off the release schedule entirely. As it stands, no new release date has been set, but I’m sure we’ll know in due time.
The Fast And The Furious 10 Cast Includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang And More
It is hard to say exactly how the ever-expanding Fast and Furious family will fit into the series’ 10th installment considering we still have yet to see F9, but we do know that most of the major players introduced over the years will be back for exhilarating and one logic-defying car chase after another. When plans of the property’s future were revealed in October 2020, Deadline reported that not only would Vin Diesel be returning as patriarch (and Corona enthusiast) Dominic Toretto, but Michelle Rodriguez’ Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson’s Roman Pearce, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges’ Tej Parker, Jordana Brewster’s Mia Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel’s Ramsey, and Sun Kang’s Han Lue would all be back for another round of heart-stopping action as well.
Now, It has yet to be revealed if characters featured in F9, like John Cena’s Jakob Toretto, will be returning to finish what director Justin Lin started in the 2021 summer blockbuster, we will know in due time.
Fast And Furious 10 Will Be The First Chapter Of The Franchise’s Two-Part Finale
Upon its release, Fast and Furious 10 will be a part of something much larger than one supersized action-adventure film; in fact, it will be the first chapter in a two-part finale for a franchise that kicked off 20 years ago. When news first surfaced that Universal Pictures was planning to complete the Fast and Furious franchise (at least the mainline series) in the very near future, Deadline reported that instead of taking a traditional sequel model for the final two installments, longtime franchise director Justin Lin would tell one big story over two movies, starting with Fast and Furious 10.
No one attached to the project has yet to reveal what exactly will go down in Fast and Furious 10 or if the 11th movie installment in the franchise (12th movie overall if you include Hobbs and Shaw) will even be called Fast and Furious 11, but the idea of having something akin to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame in the “Fast Saga” sounds amazing.
Vin Diesel Has Said Fast And Furious 10 Is Split In Two Because There’s So Much Ground To Cover
The Fast and Furious franchise isn’t for everyone, but no one can take anything away from the way the series has continued to up the ante over the years, going from the streets of Los Angeles to outer space and everywhere in between. This need to constantly up the bar is one of the reasons Vin Diesel said Fast and Furious 10 needs to be told over the course of two movies, as he explained at an April 2021 F9 trailer press conference (via GamesRadar+):
As you know, we get to travel to all these wonderful places. And they’re part of the reason why Fast [and Furious] 10 has to be broken into two different movies — it’s because there’s so much ground to cover. And there’s so many places in so many locations in the world that we have to visit.
This “so much ground to cover” statement carries a great deal of weight when you think about all the characters and stories that will need to be tied up, in addition to the locations, before the “Fast Saga” comes to a close.
Fast And Furious 10 Won’t Start Shooting Until 2022 At The Earliest
It is hard to say exactly when Fast and Furious 10 will land in theaters, and that became even more apparent in April 2021 when director Justin Lin told Variety he didn’t anticipate starting up production in 2021, making it at least 2022 before cameras start rolling on the beginning of the end for the “Fast Saga.” It’s not all bad news with the Fast and Furious 10 production as Justin Lin revealed he and the other parts of the braintrust behind the movie are on the “right track” with the film’s development at this point.
Will The Rock And Jason Statham Return For Fast And Furious 10?
Unless Justin Lin has been able to pull off a miracle and prevent word from getting out about Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham being in F9, it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing Luke Hobbs or Deckard Shaw go toe-to-toe with Jakob Toretto or Cipher (Charlize Theron) in the June 2021 action flick. That doesn’t we have seen the last of the two characters in the mainline Fast and Furious movies, which is something Lin touched on in an April 2021 Deadline interview:
I never really considered them gone, you know? To me, they’re still in this universe; they’re part of this family. Whatever we do, whenever we’re talking about the next chapter, I never feel like I have any restrictions, so I’m excited for what we build, and as we’re coming to this kind of final chapter of this saga, I think I’m excited to revisit … Any character, in any situation, is up for discussion.
There has been a great deal of speculation surrounding the possible return of both actors with Fast and Furious 10, with Jason Statham going as far to say he’d love to join the “Merry Men and Ladies” of the crew, especially director Justin Lin. There has also been buzz surrounding Dwayne Johnson’s return ever since January 2021 when Vin Diesel shared an image of Dom Toretto and Luke Hobbs with a caption saying he was “excited for what’s coming.”
Fast And Furious 10 Won’t Be The Last Movie
Even though the mainline Fast and Furious story will be coming to a close following the release of the 10th and 11th films in the franchise, this doesn’t mean the universe that has created and built up over the course of the past 20 years is going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, there are multiple spinoff movies in the works at this time.
First, there’s the followup to the successful Hobbs and Shaw, which brought in $759 million worldwide in 2019, per Box Office Mojo. And while it appears we’re still some time out before we see the odd couple of the action genre return for Hobbs and Shaw 2, a sequel has been in the works going back to March 2020. Then there is the long-in-the-works female-led Fast and Furious spinoff, which admittedly sounds like the right call considering all of the great female characters introduced over the years.
We will have to see about the Hobbs and Shaw sequel and potentially great female-led spinoff movie once we know how Universal Pictures plans on approaching the Fast and Furious franchise as production on Fast and Furious 10 begins to gear up at some point in the near future. In the meantime, you can find out everything about the release of F9 and all those upcoming Marvel movies on CinemaBlend’s 2021 movie schedule.