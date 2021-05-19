Fast And Furious 10: Everything We Know About The Movie

Over the course of the past 20 years, the Fast and Furious franchise has transformed itself from a movie about street racing and boosting DVD players to one of today’s most profitable and off-the-walls cinematic experiences with a slew of sequels, spinoffs, television shows, video games and more. And as we anxiously await the highly anticipated next chapter, F9, you can’t blame us for wondering what is to come next for Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and crew in Fast and Furious 10.

And while we don’t yet know how things are going to shake out for the band of the DVD player boosters-turned-super spies in the ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, there is already a vault of information about director Justin Lin's upcoming Fast and Furious 10.