Upcoming UK Movie Release Dates: When All The New Movies Are Coming To Theaters

After what seems like an eternity, theaters are starting to reopen around the world and audiences are likely champing at the bit to go see the latest movies on the big screen. But with the international film schedule busy as ever, keeping tabs on all the United Kingdom movie release dates is easier said than done. Fret not, as we have put together a comprehensive list of all the major film releases in the United Kingdom along with their respective release dates, stars, and other key information that will help you decide if it’s something you want to see opening night, wait for a matinee a few weeks later, or hold off until they find their eventual home in the world of streaming.

(This list is strictly for UK movie releases. Here's where you can find the 2021 movie premiere schedule for U.S. releases.)

With multiple Marvel movies, the long-awaited return of James Bond, and several upcoming video game movies, there's a lot to look forward to in 2021, 2022, and beyond. As is often the case, release dates are subject to change throughout the year.

Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part Ii

June 2021 Movie Releases

With horror, drama, and big-budget spectacles like the upcoming Fast and Furious 9, also known as F9, there are plenty of reasons to escape the summer heat and head to your local cinema in June 2021.

Thursday, June 3rd
A Quiet Place Part II - Theatrical - Rating 15 - Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, John Krasinski

Friday, June 4th
Dream Horse - Theatrical - Rating PG - Toni Collette, Damien Lewis
Gunda - Theatrical - Rating PG - Documentary
The Killing of Two Lovers - Theatrical - Rating 15 - Chris Coy, Clayne Crawford
Land - Theatrical - Rating 12A - Robin Wright, Sarah Dawn Pledge
After Love - Theatrical - Rating 12A - Joanna Scanlan, Nathalie Richard

Wednesday, June 9th
Nobody - Theatrical, Streaming - Rating 15 - Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen

Friday, June 11th
The Father - Theatrical, Streaming - Rating 12A - Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman

Thursday, June 17th
In The Earth - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Joel Fry, Reece Shearsmith

Friday, June 18th
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Selma Hayek
In The Heights - Theatrical, Streaming - Rating PG - Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera
Monster Hunter - Theatrical - Rating 12A - Milla Jovovich, Ron Perlman
Boys from County Hell - Theatrical - Rating 15 - Jack Rowan, Louisa Harland

Thursday, June 24th
F9 - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Vin Diesel, John Cena, Charlize Theron

Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow

July 2021 Movie Releases

The movie schedule really picks up in July 2021 with the long-awaited premiere of the next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Black Widow.

Friday, July 2nd
Another Round - Theatrical, Streaming - Rating 12A - Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen
Voyagers - Theatrical, Rating TBD - Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan
Freaky - Theatrical - Rating 15 - Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton
Night of the Kings - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Bakary Koné, Steve Tientcheu

Friday, July 9th
Black Widow - Theatrical, Streaming - Rating 15 - Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh
Supernova - Theatrical - Rating 15 - Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci

Friday, July 16th
Space Jam: A New Legacy - Theatrical, Streaming - Rating TBD - Lebron James, Don Cheadle
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Taylor Russell, Logan Miller
The Forever Purge - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Josh Lucas, Ana de la Reguera
The Croods: A New Age - Theatrical - Rating U - Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone
The Birthday Cake - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer
Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Documentary

Friday, July 23rd
Wrath of Man - Theatrical - Rating 15 - Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood
Old - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps
Riders of Justice - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Mads Mikkelsen, Andrea Heick Gadenberg
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Selena Gomez, Andy Sandberg

Friday, July 30th
Jungle Cruise - Theatrical, Streaming - Rating 12A - Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt
The Suicide Squad - Theatrical, Streaming - Rating TBD - John Cena, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie
Spirit Untamed - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore
The Sparks Brothers - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Documentary
Limbo - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Sidse Babett Knudsen

Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy

August 2021 Movie Releases

In August 2021, Ryan Reynolds fans will be happy to finally get to see Free Guy on the big screen following multiple delays going back to 2020.

Wednesday, August 4th
Medusa - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Sarah T. Cohen, Megan Purvis

Friday, August 6th
The Green Knight - Theatrical - Rating 15 - Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander
Profile - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Valene Kane, Morgan Watkins
Stillwater - Theatrical - Rating 12A - Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin
Minamata - Theatrical - Rating 15 - Johnny Depp, Bill Nighy, Akiko Iwase
The Last Letter From Your Lover - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones

Friday, August 13th
Free Guy - Theatrical - Rating 15 - Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer
New Order - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Naian González Norvind, Fernando Cuautle
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Randall Park, Tyler Perry
Don’t Breathe 2 - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Stephen Lang
I Am Your Man - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Maren Eggert, Dan Stevens

Wednesday, August 18th
Reminiscence - Theatrical, Streaming - Rating TBD - Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson
People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Asim Chaudhry, Allan Mustafa

Friday, August 20th
Snake Eyes - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Henry Golding, Samara Weaving
The Night House - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg
Censor - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Niamh Algar, Michael Smiley
Demonic - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Carly Pope, Nathalie Boltt

Friday, August 27th
The Nest - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Jude Law, Carrie Coon
Candyman - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tony Todd
The Beatles: Get Back - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Documentary

Tuesday, August 31st
Sound of Violence - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Jasmin Savory Brown, Lili Simmons

Daniel Craig and Jeffrey Wright in No Time to Die

September 2021 Movie Releases

Marvel Studios’ momentum will continue into September 2021 when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings makes its long-awaited debut. The ninth month of the year will also see the arrival of Dune and No Time to Die.

Friday, September 3rd
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Simu Liu, Awkwafina
The Duke - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Matthew Goode, Helen Mirren

Friday, September 10th
Respect - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker

Wednesday, September 15th
Venom: Let There Be Carnage - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson

Friday, September 17th
Dune - Theatrical, Streaming - Rating TBD - Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya

Thursday, September 30th
No Time to Die - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Daniel Craig, Rami Malek

Anya Taylor-Joy in Last Night in Soho

October 2021 Movie Releases

October 2021 will have its fair share of thrills and chills with two horror sequels: The Addams Family 2 and Halloween Kills. The Halloween month will also see the Last Night in Soho roll into theaters.

Friday, October 8th
The Addams Family 2 - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron

Friday, October 15th
Halloween Kills - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer
The Last Duel - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck

Friday, October 22nd
Dear Evan Hansen - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Ben Platt, Amy Adams
The French Dispatch - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Bill Murray, Jeffrey Wright
Jackass 4 - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O
The Many Saints Of Newark - Theatrical, Streaming - Rating TBD - Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal
The Boss Baby: Family Business - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Alec Baldwin, James Marsden
Ron’s Gone Wrong - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Jack Dylan Grazer, Thomas Barbusca

Friday, October 29th
Last Night in Soho - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith

Angelina Jolie in Eternals

November 2021 Movie Releases

November 2021 will be another month dominated by the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao’s Eternals lands in theaters.

Friday, November 5th
Eternals - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek

Friday, November 12th
Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon
Belfast - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe

Friday, November 19th
Top Gun: Maverick - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Tom Cruise, Miles Teller

Friday, November 26th
House of Gucci - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Lady Gaga, Adam Driver
Encanto - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Stepahnie Beatriz

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix

December 2021 Movie Releases

The 2021 Christmas holiday will be a busy one with multiple high-profile movies being released in the final month of the year. Everything from West Side Story to Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix 4 to Downton Abbey 2 will give moviegoers plenty of options.

Friday, December 3rd
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hooper

Friday, December 10th
West Side Story - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler

Friday, December 17th
Spider-Man: No Way Home - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch

Wednesday, December 22nd
The Matrix 4 - Theatrical, Streaming - Rating TBD - Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss
The King’s Man - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes
Downton Abbey 2 - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Dominic West, Michelle Dockery

Friday, December 24th
Clifford the Big Red Dog - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall

Neve Campbell in Scream

January 2022 Movie Releases

The new year will start off with a bang, err slash with the premiere of Scream, the fifth installment in the ‘90s horror franchise.

Friday, January 7th
Operation Mincemeat - Theatrical - Rating TBD -

Friday, January 14th
Scream - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Neve Campbell, David Arquette
The 355 - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o
Sesame Street - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Anne Hathaway, Matt Vogel

Friday, January 28th
Sing 2 - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon
A Journal for Jordan - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Michael B. Jordan, Tamara Tunie

Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile

February 2022 Movie Releases

February 2022 will see the release of two movies whose respective release dates have been kicked like a can the past few years: Death on the Nile and Uncharted.

Friday, February 11th
Death on the Nile - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot

Friday, February 18th
Uncharted - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg
Ambulance - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Robert Pattinson in The Batman

March 2022 Movie Releases

Two of the biggest names in comic books — Batman and Doctor Strange — will compete for supremacy at the box office in March 2022.

Friday, March 4th
The Batman - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano

Friday March 25th
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) in Sonic the Hedgehog

April 2022 Movie Releases

April 2022 will see the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which will try to replicate the surprise success of its 2020 predecessor.

Friday, April 8th
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Ben Schwartz, James Marsden

Thor: Love and Thunder title card

May 2022 Movie Releases

Two of Hollywood’s biggest leading men — Chris Hemsworth and Keanu Reeves — will provide moviegoers with one hell of a way to kick off the Summer 2022 blockbuster season with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Friday, May 6th
Thor: Love and Thunder - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman

Friday, May 27th
John Wick: Chapter 4 - Theatrical - Rating TBD - Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne

As we have come to know the past couple of years, the movie calendar can change at the drop of a hat, so make sure to check back for all the latest information as the months go by. And don’t forget to check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 movie premiere schedule while you’re here.

