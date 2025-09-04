Ouch, Ewan McGregor Recalls How His Obi-Wan Kenobi Stunt Double ‘Broke His Teeth’ While Filming Attack Of The Clones

Jango Fett may have told Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones that it’s always a pleasure to meet a Jedi, but what unfolded not long after later proved quite the opposite for the bounty hunter. Jango and Obi-Wan got into quite the tussle on a Kamino landing platform as rain was pouring down on them, and this resulted in quite the unfortunate injury when Episode II was filming. Ewan McGregor, the man who brought Obi-Wan to life in the Prequel Trilogy and the character’s self-titled Disney+ subscription-exclusive TV series, revealed that his stunt double “broke his teeth” while shooting this sequence.

During his panel at Fan Expo Chicago (via EW), McGregor was asked if he remembered any particularly nasty injuries from the making of Attack of the Clones. The actor brought up how Nash Edgerton, his stunt double and brother of young Owen Lars actor Joel Edgerton, took quite the spill on a day when someone special in his life was visiting:

He was my stunt double for years in Star Wars... His mum was on set to visit and he was doing, you know, the fight in the rain with Jango Fett. I had to do a big back flip and he landed and he broke his teeth! And he was like, he was so aware that his mum was there that he was just like, 'I'm alright mum!'

I’d say “That’s gotta hurt!”, but I’m too busy feeling badly for how Nash Edgerton didn’t just land wrong and break his teeth in front of the cast and crew, but also tried to keep up a facade in front of his mother. Fortunately, Ewan McGregor added that someone escorted her away to get “a cup of tea” once it became clear that her son was “not all right.” McGregor then assured the crowd that more than two decades after Attack of the Clones’ release, Edgerton’s doing just fine, even quipping, “He’s got lovely teeth.”

Considering Nash Edgerton went on to perform stunts in the second and third Matrix movies, Superman Returns, The Equalizer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Fall Guy, among many other movies and TV shows, yeah, we can take Ewan McGregor’s word that he turned out ok. Additionally, Nash later worked with Joel Edgerton on Zero Dark Thirty, The Great Gatsby and Felony. Outside of stunts, Nash has also directed various short films, music videos and episodes of TV shows.

Released on May 16, 2022, Attack of the Clones (which *NSYNC nearly cameoed in) isn’t one of the more critically well-received Star Wars movies, and it only made close to $654 million worldwide. That’s a far cry from the $1.407 billion and $905.6 million The Phantom Menace and Revenge of the Sith respectively pulled in. Still, the middle chapter of the Prequel Trilogy laid important groundwork for this mythology based in a galaxy far, far away, and the events immediately following this movie would later be explored in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV series. And hey, at least Ewan McGregor crushed it as Obi-Wan in Attack of the Clones, just like he always does in this franchise.

While it remains to be seen if McGregor will reprise his Jedi character in Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 or elsewhere, 2026 is set to be a big year for Star Wars fans. The Mandalorian & Grogu will open in theaters on May 22, 2026, Ahsoka Season 2 is also expected to be released on Disney+ next year, though a premiere date hasn’t been set yet.