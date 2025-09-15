Former Diddy Collaborator Aubrey O’Day Discusses One Thing She Might Do Since She Wasn’t Subpoenaed During His Sex-Trafficking Trial

The sex-trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs featured a number of witnesses, who took the stand to provide testimony. Prosecutors reached out to a wide array of individuals, including celebrities. One notable star who did not speak their piece was Aubrey O’Day, who formerly worked with Diddy as a member of Danity Kane. O’Day previously spoke about not being summoned by the prosecution for the trial. Now, in the aftermath, the singer is sharing her take on one thing she can do since she wasn’t served with a subpoena.

It was previously reported that 41-year-old Aubrey O’Day would supposedly be called upon to testify during Sean Combs’ trial this past summer. That ultimately didn’t come to pass and, during a recent interview with TooFab, O’Day attributed the report to a “careless, reckless” tabloid.” The Hairspray alum previously said she didn’t want to testify due to a desire for “inner peace.” During her aforementioned interview, O’Day reiterated her relief at not being subpoenaed but also mentioned one thing that now frees her up to do:

Not being subpoenaed would be enough for me to be able to then reach out to other victims, because you can't do that until you understand that you're not being subpoenaed, which you don't know until a trial is over.

Whether or not the Masked Singer alum definitively has or will reach out to those who were reportedly impacted by Diddy’s offenses is unclear. TooFab asked Aubrey O’Day if she’d spoken to witness Cassie Ventura (or simply Cassie), who dated Diddy on and off between 2007 and 2018. O’Day opted not to answer. However, during her recent interview, O’Day did reference some of the details of the testimony Cassie gave while on the stand:

You heard Cassie testify to, sex with multiple men she did not know, being directed in every scene, having to wear specific items, having to have sex with people while on her period, while having sores, getting choked on p--- by men peeing in her throat, things that she did not want.

As mentioned above, Cassie shared graphic claims about her relationship with Sean Combs. During the trial, a former male escort named Shawn Dearing (who supposedly went by “Skyler” years ago), backed up Cassie’s claims about what happened. The trial also featured testimony about other third-party bedroom participants as well as voyeurism.

More on Diddy (Image credit: Diddy) How Diddy Responded To The Jury After They Acquitted Him On Racketeering And Sex-Trafficking Charges In Court

Someone else who took the stand amid the legal proceedings was Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, a fashion designer who was friends with Cassie Ventura while she was with Diddy. Bongolan claimed that on one occasion Diddy, in a fit of anger, dangled her from a 17th floor balcony. Another notable witness was rapper Kid Cudi (whose real name is Scott Mescudi). Cudi, who briefly dated Cassie years ago, discussed alleged home invasion and arson incidents that were supposedly orchestrated by Diddy. After the fact, Cudi said he disliked the experience of testifying.

Sean “Diddy” Combs received a mixed verdict that saw him found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering. Diddy remains behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center where he’s awaiting his sentencing, which is set to happen on October 3. Diddy’s lawyers have another hearing in which to argue for the other two charges to be dropped. Based on other comments Aubrey O’Day shared, she’s curious to see how the sentencing pans out.