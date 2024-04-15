The Best '90s Movies On Hulu Right Now

Next time you are in the mood to watch a good ‘90s movie — be it a fun comedy like The Big Lebowski or an intense crime drama like L.A. Confidential — if you have a Hulu subscription, you will be in luck. A great deal of the best movies on Hulu, ranging from various genres and styles, come from that decade and we have compiled our absolute favorite picks of the best ’90s movies on Hulu for you below. Enjoy!

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Tombstone (1993)

Wyatt Earp’s (Kurt Russell) plans to retire in a quaint Arizona village are upended by a vicious gang, leading to a violent battle that becomes personal.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Hulu: In addition to being one of the best Westerns on Hulu, director George P. Cosmatos’ dramatization of the events surrounding the famous shootout at the O.K. Corral, Tombstone, is considered on the best Western movies of all time.

Stream Tombstone on Hulu.

(Image credit: Polygram)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

A case of mistaken identity and a pee-stained rug leads a middle-aged, aimless pothead (played by Jeff Bridges) to becomes embroiled in a bizarre situation involving kidnapping, ransom, and nihilism.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Hulu: By fusing classic film noir movie elements with stoner humor, Joel and Ethan Coen crafted The Big Lebowski into one of the funniest and most quotable movies of their career, let alone all time.

Stream The Big Lebowski on Hulu.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Bad Boys (1995)

Two detectives and best friends (played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence) investigating an evidence supply theft are forced to switch identities while protecting a murder witness (Tea Leoni).

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Hulu: The film that made action stars out of Smith and Lawrence and made Michael Bay an action director is Bad Boys — a classic buddy cop movie that spawned an ongoing franchise.

Stream Bad Boys on Hulu.

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Genuine romance blooms between a businessman (played by Richard Gere) whose reputation is under risk and a sex worker (played by Julia Roberts) whom he hires to pose as his girlfriend.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Hulu: Arguably Julia Robert’s best rom-com is Pretty Woman — a heartwarming story about finding love in the most unexpected places.

Stream Pretty Woman on Hulu.

(Image credit: Sony)

Jumanji (1995)

Two orphaned siblings (played by Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce), a man who has been missing for decades (played by Robin Williams), and his childhood friend (played by Bonnie Hunt) must finish a mysterious, jungle-inspired board game that comes with truly high stakes.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Hulu: Director Joe Johnston’s adaptation of Chris Van Allsburg’s children’s book, Jumanji, might be a little a scary for some younger viewers, but makes for a fun family movie night, nonetheless.

Stream Jumanji on Hulu.

(Image credit: Disney/Touchstone)

Father Of The Bride (1991)

Upon learning that his oldest daughter (played by Kimberly Williams-Paisley) is engaged to be married, a successful athletic shoe company owner (played by Steve Martin) struggles to accept the news.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Hulu: Director Charles Shyer and co-writer Nancy Meyers’ remake of Father of the Bride is one of Steve Martin’s best movies, boasting one of the comedian’s most tender performances.

Stream Father of the Bride on Hulu.

(Image credit: Gaumont)

The Fifth Element (1997)

In the 23rd Century, a former Special Forces soldier-turned-cab-driver (played by Bruce Willis) accepts the responsibility of protecting a young woman (played by Milla Jovovich) who holds the key to preventing Earth’s impending doom.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Hulu: Dazzling action sequences, gorgeously inventive production design, and a dose of eccentric humor makes writer and director Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element one of the best sci-fi movies of the ’90s (or all time).

Stream The Fifth Element on Hulu.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

An attorney from New York (played by Academy Award winner Joe Pesci) comes to the South to defend his college-age cousin (played by Ralph Macchio) and his friend (Mitchell Whitfield), who have been wrongfully accused of murder.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Hulu: Also starring Marisa Tomei, who earned an Academy Award for her performance as Vinny’s fiancée, Mona Lisa Vito, director Jonathan Lynn’s My Cousin Vinny might be the funnest courtroom movie of all time for its sharp culture clash satire.

Stream My Cousin Vinny on Hulu.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

In 1950s California, a case of corruption within their own department captivates three very different police detectives (played by Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, and Kevin Spacey).

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Hulu: Also starring Kim Basinger, who earned an Academy Award for her performance as sex worker Lynn Bracken, L.A. Confidential is beautifully constructed crime drama featuring one of the most satisfying examples of rivals joining forces in pop culture.

Stream L.A. Confidential on Hulu.

(Image credit: Disney / Fox)

Robin Hood: Men In Tights (1993)

A charming thief (played by Cary Elwes) puts together a team of archers to help him defeat a corrupt king (Richard Lewis) who has left England in ruin.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Hulu: Proof that Mel Brooks never lost his touch in the ‘90s lies in one of the decade’s best parody movies, Robin Hood: Men in Tights — a delightful cartoonish take on the famous legend.

Stream Robin Hood: Men in Tights on Hulu.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

In order to go out with his crush (played by Larisa Oleynik) under her strict father’s rule, a young man (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) convinces his high school’s local “bad boy” (played by Heath Ledger) to woo her fiercely independent older sister (played by Julia Stiles).

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Hulu: A modern retelling of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, 10 Things I Hate About You is remembered as one of the best teen rom-coms of its time, especially for the performances by its cast of up-and-comers.

Stream 10 Things I Hate About You on Hulu.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Legends Of The Fall (1994)

The story of three brothers and their experiences with love, betrayal, and war in early 1900s Montana.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Hulu: Starring Brad Pitt in one of his most badass roles, Legends of the Fall is a stirring adaptation of Jim Harrison’s novel, from director Edward Zwick.

Stream Legends of the Fall on Hulu.

(Image credit: Touchstone)

Romy And Michelle's High School Reunion (1997)

Two best friends (played by Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow) stretch the truth about how their lives have turned out while attending their high school reunion.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Hulu: Sorvino and Friends cast member Kudrow make a hilarious comedic pair in Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion, from writer Robin Schiff and director David Mirkin.

Stream Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion on Hulu.

Long live the ‘90s… on Hulu!