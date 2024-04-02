Despite Daniel Tosh's Already-Viral Claim, A New Report Says Kylie Jenner Is Not Pregnant With Timothée Chalamet's Baby
The rumor has been debunked.
Quickly, Daniel Tosh’s claims that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with Timothée Chalamet's baby went viral. However, that rumor was swiftly debunked.
During the April 2 episode of the Tosh Show podcast, Tosh claimed that Kylie Jenner had been filming part of a pregnancy reveal for The Kardashians in a grocery store. However, sources who are close to the show told Us Weekly a few hours after the podcast dropped that those claims are false, and they didn't film anything for the new season that will likely air on the 2024 TV schedule in a location like that.
On the podcast, Tosh explained that he had visited a grocery store, and asked an employee why they had been closed the day before. The employee apparently said it was because The Kardashians was filming there. The host recalled the story and rumor, saying:
Continuing, Tosh claimed that the scene was apparently about Kylie announcing she was pregnant again and that Timothée Chalamet was the father, he said:
Immediately after telling this story, Daniel Tosh said on the podcast that the rumor probably isn't true, saying:
So, along with Tosh noting on his podcast that this was just a rumor he heard, Us Weekly also confirmed with a source that it wasn't true. The insider claimed that no scenes were filmed in a grocery store, and there has been absolutely no confirmation that Kylie Jenner is pregnant.
While Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have kept their relationship fairly private – with the exception of the time they kissed at the Golden Globes – rumors have followed them everywhere.
From rumors about Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship starting to claims that the reality queen and Dune star broke up, speculation has been nonstop. So, it’s unsurprising that this rumor about her being pregnant again went viral so quickly.
While that story about Jenner potentially having another kid has been debunked, we do know she loves being a mom. She shares two kids, Stormi and Arie, with her ex Travis Scott. Three months after it became official that the two had parted ways, it was reported that the make-up mogel had started seeing the Wonka actor. There’s not much we know about their relationship, however, the Us Weekly article debunking the baby rumor did note that the actor and reality star are reportedly happy together.
There you have it, mere hours after this rumor about Kylie Jenner filming a pregnancy reveal was published, it was quickly debunked. The Kylie Cosmetics owner has not said anything about a third child, and sources made sure to note that a scene like the one Tosh described was not filmed for the upcoming season of The Kardashians.
If anything else comes up regarding Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's future as a couple, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. To see what they’ve been up to professionally, you can catch Chalamet’s project on the 2024 movie schedule, Dune: Part Two, in theaters, and you can keep up with Kylie by streaming The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription.
