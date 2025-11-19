‘You Ain’t In There With The Most Stable People.’ Ex-Reality TV Star On What Diddy Should Do To Stay Safe In Prison

Sean Combs’ four-year (or 50-month) prison sentence has begun, though he’s not spending it at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he’d been locked since his September 2024 arrest. The 56-year-old entertainer is now serving his time at the New Jersey-based FCI Fort Dix, which is reportedly not as dangerous as the MDC. However, Combs has cautioned to protect himself while behind bars, and a reality TV veteran is sharing more thoughts on how the rapper should navigate his incarceration.

The person who spoke out was Joe Giudice, a noted businessman and series alum of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. 53-year-old Giudice did time at FCI Fort Dix as well after being sentenced to 41 months due to counts of financial-based fraud. Us Weekly recently caught up with Giudice to ask about Diddy’s situation, given his own experiences with the prison the rapper is now serving time in. In the luxury yacht magnate’s opinion, Diddy would be wise to keep his head down in order to maintain his well-being:

[It] depends on how he carries himself. As long as he keeps a low profile and doesn’t try to act like a big shot, he’ll be fine.

Giudice now lives in the Bahamas as, after his prison stint ended, he was deported to Italy due to never officially gaining U.S. citizenship. This isn’t the first time he’s weighed in on Combs’ incarceration and the necessity of staying safe in Fort Dix either. Giudice previously issued a warning to the “Victory” rapper, alleging that he’d witnessed gang activity and violence while he was behind bars. The RHONJ alum doubled down on that in his recent chat, while also claiming he witnessed group sex during the early morning hours:

I’ve seen people get stabbed over an onion… You ain’t in there with the most stable people. I got up at, like, three or four in the morning to go to the bathroom and you would see the craziest things in there, people you would never imagine. [The guards] hear the shower going at night, and they just look the other way.

Ahead of his prison stint, Sean Combs stood trial from May to July of this past year and received a mixed verdict. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering. Combs’ sentencing hearing took place in October and, before the decision was delivered, he issued apologies to those who’d made claims against him. His time at this latest prison began in early November.

Joe Giudice isn’t the only person who’s offered guidance amid Diddy’s prison stint, as record producer Suge Knight shared advice as well. Currently serving 28 years due to a fatal hit-and-run incident, Knight said his former rival in the hip hop industry should “stay away from drugs” and “unnecessary BS” while serving his time. And, per reports, Diddy is seeking to remain productive at Fort Dix.

While settling into his new prison life, Sean Combs landed a position working in the facility’s chapel library, as explained by one of his lawyers. He’s also been assigned to laundry duty, which is a common task assigned to inmates. Per Us, Combs is also aiming to restart the “Free Game With Diddy” business course he originally started for prisoners at the MDC and is taking part in the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program. Should all go as expected (and Combs listens to advice), he’ll be released in June 2028.