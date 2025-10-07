Ed Sheeran Had An A+ Response After Taylor Swift Explained Why She Didn't Tell Him About Her Engagement

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been friends for a very long time, and she even said recently that he’ll likely be singing at her wedding . However, when she got engaged to Travis Kelce , she actually forgot to tell her friend about it, and she told the story behind it on The Tonight Show. Now, the “Thinking Out Loud” singer has responded to this whole situation in a hilarious way.

What Taylor Swift Said About Not Telling Ed Sheeran About Her Engagement

Following the release of The Life of a Showgirl and killing it at the box office with her Showgirl release party , Taylor Swift is continuing to promote her album, and she spent part of her time on The Tonight Show talking about rumors with Jimmy Fallon. She addressed why she wouldn’t be playing the Super Bowl halftime show, and she explained why Ed Sheeran didn’t learn about her engagement from her personally. She had a “perfect explanation” too, passionately saying:

I have a perfect explanation. He doesn’t have a phone! He doesn’t have a phone…He doesn’t have one that works. So, he doesn’t have a phone, and this is one thing I love about him. It’s very eccentric, love it.

Well, that alone explains what happened. She then went on to say that when it came to picking who she’d inform about this life update, she went through her texts. So, that’s partially why Sheeran didn’t get a call.

However, it turns out, it’s a whole ordeal to get in contact with Ed Sheeran, as well, as she explained:

You have to email him. And if you want to set up a FaceTime, he has to find an iPad, and they have to give it to him like he’s a child you give the iPad to. This is one of my absolute favorite people on the planet, and then when the news came out, I was like, ‘Oh my god, we forgot to call Ed! Oh no!’ He’s like family; I love him. But he doesn’t have a phone.

Listen, should Ed Sheeran have been personally informed? Probably. However, I also totally get why Swift ended up forgetting, and it seems like he does too, based on his comment about it all.

How Ed Sheeran Responded To Taylor Swift’s Admission

As I stated, there is no “Bad Blood” between Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce . In fact, he seemed to get a kick out of this story. That’s because when The Tonight Show clip was posted on TikTok (which you can see above), the singer used some of his iPad time to comment on it, hilariously writing:

Hello from my allotted iPad time, this is factual.

I love that he used his iPad to comment on this whole situation in, honestly, a fairly timely manner. It hasn’t even been 24 hours since Swift’s episode of The Tonight Show aired on the 2025 TV schedule , so Sheeran was pretty on top of it. And that makes this funnier.

Well, now everyone knows about Taylor Swift’s engagement, including Ed Sheeran, and I’m truly obsessed with this discourse about him finding out. These two are friendship goals, honestly, and I hope we get more fun shenanigans between them as we learn more about Swift and Kelce’s eventual wedding.