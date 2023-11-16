Hannah Waddingham Wants The Cast Of Ted Lasso To Get Matching Tattoos, And She Revealed The Sweet Reason Why
They're Richmond 'til they die.
Sometimes, when a cast gets so close and works on a super special project together, they get a tattoo to commemorate it. You'll likely remember that the original Avengers all got ink back in 2018. Well, now, Hannah Waddingham is proposing that the Ted Lasso cast do this too, and she has a very sweet reason why.
It’s been months since Season 3 of Ted Lasso ended, and it’s still unclear if we’ll ever see AFC Richmond again. However, either way, after Ted Lasso’s story came to a close, one thing that was clear is the fact that this cast is really close, and they love each other dearly. So, as Hannah Waddingham is promoting her holiday special on the 2023 TV schedule, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, she opened up about her adoration for her castmates, and she explained why they should all get matching tattoos. She told Today:
Personally, I think they should do it. That’d be such a fun and sweet way to honor their time together, whether AFC Richmond’s stories continue or not.
There’s no question that Ted Lasso helped propel Hannah Waddingham’s, Brett Goldstein’s, Phil Dunster’s and the entire ensembles’ careers forward. The show was more than a massive hit, it was a pop culture phenomenon that is considered one of Apple TV+’s best shows. Plus they all actually, genuinely like each other. And when you combine those two things, you get something truly special. Why not honor this incredible part of their lives with a little greyhound tattoo?
Well, tattoo or not, this cast remains very close. Recently, the Rebecca actor sang “Shallow” from A Star is Born with her co-star Jason Sudeikis at a benefit concert. Plus, she also spoke about how many of the Ted Lasso cast are in her upcoming holiday special. She said:
For Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas she’ll be joined by many of her Ted Lasso pals, including (but possibly not limited to) Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, James Lance, Billy Harris and Kola Bokinni, as shown in the trailer. That alone proves that the love this cast has for each other is immense, and maybe they should commemorate that with some matching tattoos.
Maybe, someday the cast will get matching lil greyhound tattoos. But, for now, we can all see their appreciation and love for each other by streaming Seasons 1 through 3 of Ted Lasso with an Apple TV+ subscription. And to prove this point even further, you can see the actress and her lovely co-stars in Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas starting on November 22 on the same streaming platform.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor and resident Swiftie at CinemaBlend. She also adores (and writes about) Ted Lasso, rom-coms and whatever streaming series is gracing our screens.
