Hannah Waddingham Wants The Cast Of Ted Lasso To Get Matching Tattoos, And She Revealed The Sweet Reason Why

Sometimes, when a cast gets so close and works on a super special project together, they get a tattoo to commemorate it. You'll likely remember that the original Avengers all got ink back in 2018. Well, now, Hannah Waddingham is proposing that the Ted Lasso cast do this too, and she has a very sweet reason why.

It’s been months since Season 3 of Ted Lasso ended, and it’s still unclear if we’ll ever see AFC Richmond again. However, either way, after Ted Lasso’s story came to a close , one thing that was clear is the fact that this cast is really close, and they love each other dearly. So, as Hannah Waddingham is promoting her holiday special on the 2023 TV schedule , Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, she opened up about her adoration for her castmates, and she explained why they should all get matching tattoos. She told Today :

AFC Richmond is so close to my heart. I mean, I keep trying to get all of them to get a tiny greyhound tattoo. But, no one's down for that! I keep going 'tattoo!' Yes, all of us greyhounds, I think we should have a little something-something. A little stamp, so when we go to the next life, people know where we came from.

Personally, I think they should do it. That’d be such a fun and sweet way to honor their time together, whether AFC Richmond’s stories continue or not.

There’s no question that Ted Lasso helped propel Hannah Waddingham’s, Brett Goldstein’s, Phil Dunster’s and the entire ensembles’ careers forward. The show was more than a massive hit, it was a pop culture phenomenon that is considered one of Apple TV+’s best shows . Plus they all actually, genuinely like each other. And when you combine those two things, you get something truly special. Why not honor this incredible part of their lives with a little greyhound tattoo?

Well, tattoo or not, this cast remains very close. Recently, the Rebecca actor sang “Shallow” from A Star is Born with her co-star Jason Sudeikis at a benefit concert. Plus, she also spoke about how many of the Ted Lasso cast are in her upcoming holiday special. She said:

We are so firmly in each other's pockets, it's ridiculous. And I have an uncommonly large amount of them on my Christmas special. Yeah, I was like 'Mama needs some help!'

For Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas she’ll be joined by many of her Ted Lasso pals, including (but possibly not limited to) Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, James Lance, Billy Harris and Kola Bokinni, as shown in the trailer . That alone proves that the love this cast has for each other is immense, and maybe they should commemorate that with some matching tattoos.