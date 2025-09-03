How Many Seasons Will Only Murders In The Building Have? Steve Martin Shared His A+ ‘Motto’ When Asked For An Answer

As Only Murders In The Building’s Season 5 is on the way to be part of 2025 TV premieres, we’re excited to see Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez solve more crimes and rub elbows with more big name guest stars. But with five seasons under the show’s belt, should we start preparing to say goodbye? Martin recently spoke to whether there’s talk of ending the show along with sharing a “motto” that is keeping the show going.

Ahead of the new season, the trio of stars that make up Only Murders were asked by Entertainment Tonight if fans should expect a certain number of seasons from one of the funniest shows on Hulu (and let’s face it, television). Here’s what Martin had to say:

We get asked, ‘How long do you guys want to do this?’ I just go, ‘Well, you tell us.’ We like doing it, and it’s a wonderful job. We couldn’t say, ‘Well, let’s do something else.’ And [it would] be another situation that’s not as fun or not with their friends.

Steve Martin also co-created the show with John Hoffman and remains part of some of the behind-the-scenes conversations (along with Short and Gomez both being executive producers with him). As Martin explained, they really love making the series so much that it just doesn’t make sense for them to move on from it right now. He also said this:

The producer asked me, ‘How long do you think you’ll do this?’ I said, 'My motto is never say goodbye to a miracle.'

Martin Short also chimed in by sharing how “rare” hit TV shows are, and they are up to stick around as long as they feel like the “quality” is there. While it may seem like there are so many good series out there, not many earn as much acclaim (with the show up for Outstanding Comedy Series among this year’s Emmy nominations) and love from audiences like Only Murders has since it started in 2021. Gomez was nervous to meet and work with the comedy legends that have since become her friends.

Short previously talked about being the most proud that Only Murders has a reputation of being the “most fun set to be on.” It’s clear that even big names love coming to the small screen for the series, including Meryl Streep since Season 3. Christoph Waltz, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Bobby Cannavale, and Téa Leoni will appear in the upcoming Season 5.

It sounds like Only Murders In The Building isn’t going anywhere anytime soon as long as people keep loving it. You can catch the premiere of Season 5 only on Hulu on September 9, with the first three episodes releasing on premiere day followed by one episodes per week on subsequent.