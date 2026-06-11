How To Watch The 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremonies For Free — Stream Katy Perry, Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé Performances

Watch 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to take place over three different countries, it’s going to be the biggest event in the tournament’s history. And in that spirit, rather than come together to deliver one joint spectacle, each of the host nations — Mexico, Canada and the USA — is staging their own opening ceremony, taking place before their respective national team’s opening games. With some big names set to take to the stages, we’re in for a treat before a ball is even kicked, so read on as we explain how to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies and stream every installment wherever you are.

How to watch 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies online free in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

The World Cup opening ceremonies will air across two different networks in the UK. Mexico's event will stream for free on Thursday, June 11 at 6:30pm BST on ITVX. The other opening ceremonies will free stream on BBC iPlayer, with Canada's kicking off at 6:30pm BST on Friday, June 12, while the USA round things out at 12:30am on Saturday, June 13.

Both services are free to use in the UK, though they require a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV.

Sign up is free for an ITVX or BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. EC1N 2ST).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX and BBC iPlayer back home

How to watch 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies and stream just like you would back home.

While ITVX and BBC iPlayer are only available to Brits and block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online from anywhere by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX or BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch the World Cup as if you were at home with a VPN Try out Norton VPN, one of the best VPNs for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX and BBC iPlayer.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – one of our top recommendations for unblocking is Norton VPN.

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX or BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, head to ITVX or BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies in the US

(Image credit: Fox)

In the US, all three World Cup opening ceremonies will air on Fox. Mexico starts at 10:30am PT/1:30pm ET on Thursday, June 11, while Canada and USA take place the following day at 10:30am PT/1:30pm ET and 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET respectively.

If Fox is part of your cable package, you're all set, and will also be able to stream via the Fox website. Cord cutters can get Fox, along with a huge number of other networks, via a live TV streaming service such as YouTube TV, Fubo or Sling TV.

Remember, if you're a Brit abroad and want to watch via ITVX or BBC iPlayer, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

How to watch 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies in Australia

(Image credit: SBS)

Aussies can stream the full trilogy of World Cup opening ceremonies for free via SBS On Demand. Mexico's opener will stream at 4:30am AEST on Friday, June 12, with Canada following at the same time the following day, before the USA close things out later that morning at 9:30am AEST.

100% free to use, you can watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup and more through SBS On Demand. All you need to do is sign up with your email and password.

SBS On Demand content is accessible to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies in Canada

(Image credit: CTV)

Canadian's can catch the first two opening ceremonies totally free on CTV, with Mexico airing at 10:30am PT/1:30pm ET on Thursday, June 11, while Canada takes place on Friday, June 12 at 10:30am PT/1:30pm ET. Both can also be streamed on the CTV app and Crave. USA's ceremony goes out at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET on TSN and will stream on TSN+.

Crave plans start at CA$11.99 per month, and will get you access to a selection of games from the tournament plus a whole heap of entertainment, while the sports-focused TSN+ starts at CA$8 per month, giving you every match from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

If you're a Brit travelling in Canada wanting to connect to ITVX or BBC iPlayer, you can do so with a VPN.

Everything you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies

2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies: Preview

Mexico kick things off from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City ahead of their opening clash with South Africa. Set to be a “a celebration full of sound, color, and meaning,” the show “brings together some of the most exciting voices in global music.” “The FIFA World Cup is a moment the world shares, and that begins with how we open it,” says FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Starting with Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament. It is a powerful way to begin a truly global celebration.”

Canada picks up the baton the following day, with their ceremony preceding the national team’s game against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Their event will “welcome the world with a vibrant celebration inspired by its communities, rich diversity and the unifying power of football.” Of Canada’s ceremony, Infantino says: “The opening ceremony in Toronto will be a powerful reflection of Canada’s identity and the energy surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026. Through music, culture and unforgettable performances, we will welcome the world with a celebration that is uniquely Canadian while also connected to a larger story unfolding across Mexico and the United States. It will be a moment of pride, unity and anticipation as Canada takes its place on football’s biggest stage.”

The USA close things out before their fixture with Paraguay, “bringing the sound of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to life for a global audience, delivering a high-energy spectacle that reflects the scale, ambition and cultural power of the tournament itself.” “This opening ceremony in Los Angeles represents the extraordinary scale of what the FIFA World Cup 2026 will become,” Infantino says. “The lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country.”

Together the ceremonies form a trilogy “connected by a shared creative thread that reimagines the FIFA World Cup Trophy through the lens of each host country's culture,” coming together to form an unmissable three-part event.

Mexico

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City



Following game: Mexico vs. South Africa

Performers:

Shakira

Burna Boy

Maná

Alejandro Fernández

Belinda

Los Ángeles Azules

Lila Downs

J Balvin

Danny Ocean

Tyla

Canada

Location: BMO Field, Toronto

Following game: Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina

Performers:

Michael Bublé

Alanis Morissette

Alessia Cara

Jessie Reyez

William Prince

Sanjoy

Nora Fatehi

Elyanna

Vegedream

USA

Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Following game: USA vs. Paraguay

Performers: