How To Watch Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder And Stream David Attenborough Special

Watch Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder: synopsis

Taking you along open tundra, into the depths of the Arctic Ocean, and along the cold steppe of Mongolia, David Attenborough returns for one final special episode of Frozen Planet II, bringing together highlights from the series as it journeys around the Arctic and Antarctic. Here we explain how to watch Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder online for free in the UK while abroad.

Depicting the dog-eat-dog-world of nature across numerous snowy, frozen landscapes, the soft and inquisitive narration of Sir David Attenborough explores as a pack of 25 wolves take down American bison.

From canines to felines, Pallas's cat lives a life of solitude in Mongolia, struggling to hunt in the snow with the shortest legs of any cat species though wearing the densest fur coat.

And then of course there are the delightful sights of two polar bears meeting and choosing to play together on the ice.

Awe-inspiring scenes that enrich the viewer, this special 58-minute episode draws a perfect conclusion to the enrapturing series. Make sure you know how to watch Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder online and on TV when it airs - with only a UK release date currently confirmed.

Watch Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder in the UK

Delve into the special episode of Frozen Planet II's series, collating together impressive beasts from the Artic and the Antarctic. Airing on BBC One on Monday, January 2 at 8pm GMT, you can also watch live or after its broadcast on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

Here you'll also be able to find the other 6 episodes from the Frozen Planet II series, as well as episodes from 2011's first exploration of the cooler climates (opens in new tab).

You can stream BBC iPlayer across a number of devices, including mobiles and tablets, laptops, smart TVs, gaming consoles and more. It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer as if you were at home.

How to watch Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder from anywhere

If you find yourself outside the UK when this special episode of Frozen Planet II is broadcast, there's no reason to miss out on accessing a live stream. While the likes of BBC iPlayer block users outside of the UK, you can switch your IP address to appear as if you're right at home with the help of a VPN and log-on as normal.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Frozen Planet II, head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

Watch Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder in Australia

Down Under, Channel Nine has the rights to air Frozen Planet II, including this special New Years episode. However, with no confirmation on when the series will actually be broadcast, we can only go off rumours it'll arrive in early 2023.

When it does, you'll be able to also stream Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder on its on-demand platform, 9Now, after its broadcast, which is available on a number of devices.

For Brits abroad in Australia, remember you can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer as if you were back in the UK (opens in new tab).

Watch Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder in the US

We expect Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder to air on PBS in the US along with the other six episodes from the series. However, official details, including a release date, have yet to be confirmed.

Frozen Planet II trailer