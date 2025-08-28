How To Watch KPopped Online: Stream Every Episode Of The Music Competition Series On Apple TV Plus

Watch KPopped Online

Watch KPopped: Synopsis

Get ready for your next unmissable competition series, which groups beloved Kpop idols with iconic Western artists and challenges them to produce supercharged, “Kpopped” versions of their most famous hits. Promising some incredible collaborations (including a Spice Girls team up with South Korean group ITZY) and spectacularly staged song battles, our guide will explain how to watch KPopped online and binge the whole series from anywhere now.

Fronting this insanely exciting musical mash-up is Psy, who’s credited with bringing Kpop to the West with megahit “Gangnam Style,” and three time Grammy Award winner Megan Thee Stallion. Alongside host Soojeong Son (Search Party), they’ll emcee eight episodes of on-stage showdowns, as Eastern and Western stars join forces to perform tracks given a Kpop twist to a live audience in Seoul, South Korea, where each team up will compete to wow the crowds and win best “Kpopped” song.

So, who’s signed up to collab and have their signature tracks reimagined? For one, Megan will have her Billboard-topping hit “Savage” injected with whiplash energy by girl band Billlie. Global sensation ATEEZ will amp up Kylie Minogue’s banger “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” to eleven in addition to putting their genre-blending stamp on Columbian singer J Balvin’s “Mi Gente,” while Boy George, Patti LaBelle, Vanilla Ice and the Spice Girls also embrace a Kpop makeover. Each competing team will be looking to impress an audience of Kpop stans with reworked versions of their crowd-pleasing hits, and some appropriately flashy, high-energy choreography.

Ready to witness this explosive fusion of musical talent? Our guide will explain how to watch KPopped online and stream the entire series on Apple TV Plus and from anywhere now.

How to watch KPopped Online

(Image credit: Apple)

Kpop it like it’s hot! Viewers globally can watch KPopped online with Apple TV Plus from Friday, August 29 and binge all eight episodes featuring jaw-dropping song battles straight away.

If you're not already subscribed to Apple TV Plus, a subscription costs $12.99/£9.99/AU$15.99 per month.

However, you may be able to take advantage of an Apple TV Plus free trial first.

If you buy an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or AppleTV, for instance, you'll be entitled to three months of Apple TV Plus for free. For everyone else, Apple TV Plus offers a 7-day free trial as standard.

How to watch KPopped online from anywhere

If you're a on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch KPopped online just as you would at home.

While services like Apple TV Plus may not be available globally, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, and make it look like you're accessing streaming services from home.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch KPopped as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Apple TV Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for US subscribers for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for KPopped head to Apple TV Plus.

KPopped, Trailer

KPopped, Episode Release Schedule

KPopped – Episode 1: Friday, August 29

KPopped – Episode 2: Friday, August 29

KPopped – Episode 3: Friday, August 29

KPopped – Episode 4: Friday, August 29

KPopped – Episode 5: Friday, August 29

KPopped – Episode 6: Friday, August 29

KPopped – Episode 7: Friday, August 29

KPopped – Episode 8: Friday, August 29

KPopped, Musical Collaborations

Megan Thee Stallion & Patti LaBelle with Billlie (episode 1)

Mel B & Emma Bunton with ITZY (episode 2)

Vanilla Ice and Taylor Dayne with Kep1er (episode 3)

Kesha & Eve with JO1 (episode 4)

J Balvin & Kylie Minogue with ATEEZ (episode 5)

TLC & Boy George with STAYC (episode 6)

Jess Glyne & Ava Max with Kiss of Life (episode 7)

Boyz II Men with BLACKSWAN (episode 8)