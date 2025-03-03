How To Watch No Other Land And Stream Oscar-Winning Best Documentary Feature Film Free From Anywhere

How To Watch No Other Land Online

Watch No Other Land: Synopsis

The 97th Academy Awards has drawn awards season to a close. If one thing is certain – between its win in the best Documentary Feature Film category and its 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating – the timely No Other Land is a must watch, created by Palestinian-Israeli collective, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, and Rachel Szor. Made available to stream for free in the UK immediately after its win, find out how to watch No Other Land online from anywhere with a VPN.

Capturing the destruction of the West Bank through the lens of an unlikely friendship between a Palestinian filmmaker and an Israeli journalist, Basel Adra began documenting his life in Masafer Yatta under Israeli occupation from a young age. Archival footage features heavily in the documentary, portraying the tearing down of houses and the displacement of its inhabitants across the last 20 years. The filming of the documentary itself, however, took place over four years between 2019 and 2023, wrapping in October 2023 – the same month of the October 7 attacks.

In his acceptance speech at the 2025 Oscars, Abraham said, "We live in a regime where I am free under civilian law and Basel is under military laws that destroy his life." A succinct way to describe what this film showcases, No Other Land depicts the inequality that exists between these unlikely friends.

Described as a "creative resistance to Apartheid" by film-distribution company Dogwoof, No Other Land doesn't currently have an official distributor in the United States. However, it has been released to stream in other parts of the world. We explain how to watch No Other Land and stream the Best Documentary Feature Film Oscar-winner online from anywhere.

How to watch No Other Land online in the UK for free

Following its Oscar-win, No Other Land will air on 100% free linear channel Channel 4 in the UK. It'll get its broadcast debut on March 4 at 11.15pm GMT. You can also stream No Other Land now, available on Channel 4's on-demand service – also named Channel 4.

You can access Channel 4 through desktop, smartphone, and a number of other devices. When watching any live TV in the UK, you require a TV licence. However, you won't need one for watching on catch-up.

It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to watch No Other Land? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch No Other Land from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch No Other Land on Channel 4 just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online, by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch No Other Land as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Channel 4. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for No Other Land, head to Channel 4

How to watch No Other Land in Australia

Australians can watch No Other Land through dedicated documentary streaming service DocPlay. The service offers a 14-day free trial. Thereafter, it costs $8.99 a month.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to DocPlay as an add-on to your Amazon Prime subscription. You'll onlyy get a 7-day free trial there, but worth checking out if you're locked into Prime Video. A Prime membership in Australia costs from $9.99 a month after its 30-day free trial.

A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

Can I watch No Other Land in North America?

Despite taking home Best Documentary Feature Film, No Other Land doesn't have a distributor in the US or Canada right now. It did receive a limited theatrical release, so it's worth checking out times at your local movie theater. Hopefully we'll be able to update this guide with a streaming service soon.

As detailed above, if you’re away from home you can download a VPN to connect to Channel 4, or your preferred regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

No Other Land Trailer

No Other Land Acceptance Speech At The Oscars