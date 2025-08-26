Do The Kardashians Ever Regret Becoming Reality TV Icons? What Momager Kris Says

When the Kardashian-Jenner family started their reality show in 2007, nobody could have predicted the fame that was to come. Now, after 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and while we're waiting for The Kardashians Season 7 to hit the 2025 TV schedule, there seems to be no stopping them. It’s come at a cost, though, with all of their family’s drama, fights, breakups and more broadcast to the world, so do they ever regret becoming reality stars? Well, Kris Jenner has spoken.

Kris Jenner took steps early in her family’s reality TV career to ensure their longevity by insisting the name “Kardashian” was in the title of their E! series. The strategy worked, because now the whole world is invested in what Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie are doing, who they’re dating and everything they’re selling. But is it ever too much? Kris Jenner told Vogue Arabia:

You know, we don't have any regrets. We have a global television show in 200 countries and so many languages. Our fanbase is very emotionally invested in the family. At this point, they want to know everything. There’s nothing off-limits.

With so many people around the globe wanting to know everything from how much Kylie Jenner’s bikini cost to the dirty details of Khloé Kardashian’s breakup with Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner seems willing to give it to them.

Their ability to remain relevant has served the family members well, as they’ve parlayed their reality TV fame into multi-million dollar businesses like Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, Kylie Jenner’s lip kits and Khloé Kardashian’s Good American jeans. Their popularity has also opened doors for other career opportunities, like Kendall Jenner’s modeling career and Kim’s foray into acting.

Behind it all is Kris Jenner, who is very hands-on as their momager. She said there’s value in her children having someone who is so invested in both their personal and professional lives, saying:

All my daughters are incredibly hardworking business-women, so of course they want to discuss deals, money and percentages. And when it comes to the girls, they know they have a mother who wants to make things happen as much as they do, having their best interests at heart.

That doesn’t mean it’s always easy. Kendall Jenner finds the spotlight more challenging than her sisters, and Kourtney Kardashian has allegedly been trying to distance herself from her family. Khloé Kardashian just wants to be able to shop at Costco without being harassed by fans.

There’s definitely a price to the family’s celebrity, but it’s one well worth paying, according to Kris Jenner. As for when we can expect more of The Kardashians to feed our Hulu subscriptions, the show was renewed for a seventh season back in the summer of 2024. Season 6 aired earlier this year, and many expect it to return this fall.

We’ll keep waiting for official word to come from Hulu, but until then, we can at least look back on the first six seasons as we lounge around in our SKIMS and sip our 818 tequila cocktails.