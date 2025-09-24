'Sean Combs Has Never Taken Accountability’: A Stylist Speaks Out After Suing The Rapper For Alleged Sexual Battery And More

For most of this past year, Sean “Diddy” Combs has made headlines due to his sex-trafficking trial, which saw him receive a mixed verdict. Ahead of that, though, Combs was already wrapped up in legal issues after various individuals filed suit against him. Those lawsuits – many of which were overseen by lawyer Tony Buzbee – have accused the 55-year-old rapper of sexual assault, violence and more. A stylist is now filing suit against Combs for alleged sexual battery and more and is speaking out about his decision.

Diddy is being sued by Deonte Nash, who worked for him and his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, from 2008 to 2018. Per documents obtained by Rolling Stone, in addition to sexual battery, Nash is filing suit against Diddy for alleged physical assault and stalking. Nash also claims Diddy threatened him and used intimidation and "psychological manipulations”. The docs also describe purported instances of Diddy pinching Nash’s nipples, groping his butt, grinding on his groin and forcibly moving his hand on his penis.

Deonte Nash’s suit features details of a purported situation in 2013, at which point an angry Sean Combs “severely strangled” him. It’s alleged within the suit that Combs did that due to Nash preventing the rapper from beating Cassie. Also described is another heated encounter from 2013 or 2014 that supposedly saw Combs strangle Nash again after finding out he and Cassie had dinner together the night before. Combs’ lawyers have not responded to the suit, as of this writing. As for why he’s now taking legal action, Nash said:

After enduring years of abuse, I finally found the courage during the criminal trial, and I am now ready to take action. Sean Combs has never taken accountability for the years of harm he inflicted on me and so many others. Today, I am free from the confinement his abuse imposed, and I have reclaimed my voice. It is time for the world to confront the truth about the horrific abuse I endured and the lasting impact of Mr. Combs’ actions on my life. His abuse has consistently affected every part of my life, from my personal well-being to my career, and the damage cannot be ignored. I am reclaiming my story and demanding the justice I deserve.

Deonte Nash's lawsuit also includes a plethora of other claims. Among the allegations are human trafficking, assault, battery, sexual battery, negligence, false imprisonment, gender violence, sexual orientation violence, and destructive discharge. Nash reportedly left Combs' employ for those reasons above and more. Also mentioned in the lawsuit are Combs' companies, Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs Global, which are named as co-defendants.

This isn’t the first time Nash has made abuse claims towards Diddy, as the stylist also testified at the Grammy winner’s sex-trafficking trial over two days. While on the stand, Nash described the previously mentioned situation involving Diddy and Cassie, which supposedly took place at the latter’s apartment. Cassie, who also testified, alleged that her then-boyfriend chastised her for sleeping too long and shoved her into the bedframe, causing a “pretty significant gash” near her eyebrow. Nash, for his part, claimed the abuse was so intense that he jumped on the “Victory” in an attempt to make him stop.

While making its case during the trial, the prosecution called forth multiple witnesses to share their accounts. Another person to share testimony was Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, who was friends with Cassie while she was with Combs. During her time on the stand, Bongolan accused Combs of dangling her from a 17th-floor balcony during a heated exchange. One of Cassie’s exes, Rapper Scott Mescudi/Kid Cudi also testified about alleged home invasion and arson-related incidents that were purportedly orchestrated by Combs.

The jury convicted Diddy on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, while he was acquitted of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges. As of late, the New York native’s legal team has been trying to get bail for him, as he remains in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. Diddy’s set to be sentenced on October 3, and his lawyers asked for a 14-month sentence this week. The lawyers are also returning to court on September 25 to argue that the prostitution charges (which were brought up by the Mann Act) be dropped.

Regardless of the sentencing, the lawsuits facing Sean Combs are still in play. It remains unclear as to if or when Combs’ attorneys will opt to respond to the allegations laid out by Deonte Nash.