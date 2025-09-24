Kim Kardashian Says She Did Not Have Fashion Confidence While Married, While Ye’s New Wife Bianca Censori Preps To Take Her Looks To The Masses

One of the reasons that The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has developed and maintained a giant fanbase is because of her fashion sense. The star of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series on the 2025 TV schedule, All’s Fair, has long been known for a string of high-fashion fits, many of which seem to show off the newly minted attorney’s willingness to bare most, if not all, on a regular basis. However, she’s opened up about once not having as much confidence when dressing as we may have thought, while Bianca Censori (the current wife of her ex, Kanye West) is about to take her look to the masses.

What Did Kim Kardashian Say About Not Having Fashion Confidence At One Time?

If nothing else, I bet most people would agree that Kim Kardashian has always appeared to be a supremely confident dresser. Even when she takes a lot of heat for things like wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress, she still pulls off daring looks like pantashoes, a fitted corset dress, and SKIMS’ own sheer, butt-baring undies.

Apparently, though, the time before her early 2021 split from Kanye West wasn’t as fashionably proud as we’d believe. During a recent chat with Vogue France, she was asked if she feels “more confident” since entering her forties, and replied in the affirmative, adding:

It’s true. Only over the past three or four years have I gained this confidence. Before, I constantly needed to check with someone before making a decision. Can you imagine? It’s crazy to rely so much on others’ opinions.

Obviously, the mom of four didn’t actually name-check her ex in her response, but the timeline makes the implied reference pretty easy to follow. The billionaire beauty/fashion mogul is currently 44, and was heading toward 40 when she filed to divorce West. If she’s “gained this confidence” over the past three to four years…well, that means she’s become most comfortable in her fashion sense in her post-Ye years.

When asked when she began to “trust” herself more, she gave some credit to one of fashion’s elite, Demna, who was the creative director at Balenciaga and is now in the same position at Gucci, and said:

I think it was with Demna that things really changed. He doesn’t care what people think, so I learned to do the same.

Dressing is certainly one of the times when it can be good to have a case of the fuck-its and just do what you want. While Kardashian has learned to embrace that recently, it seems that Bianca Censori has also, to the point where she also thinks she knows what others want to wear.

How Is Bianca Censori Taking Her Look To The Masses?

I already know what you must be thinking; seeing as how Censori’s fashion sense tends to lean toward “nude stunts,” how does she plan to bring such a basic idea to the rest of us? Well, a recent Instagram Story (via OK!) post from the Australian architect revealed the news that she’s launching her own fashion brand (appropriately named “Bianca”) on October 13.

What we don’t know right now is exactly what type of items that brand will sell or how they will look. Will it just be a lot of body tape with her name on it? Could it be a line filled with full-body condoms and lingerie made of candy? At this point, any guess is a good one, but my bet is that whatever this collection holds will get people’s attention for a long while.