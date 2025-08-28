Kim Kardashian Got Cheeky Modeling Her New Fall Underwear Line: ‘Just Dropped’

While a lot of people likely associate fall with things like all the 2025 TV premieres we’re about to get, for many, it probably brings up memories of back-to-school shopping and makes them want to treat themselves as we enter a new season. Well, if you’re in need of some new undies, you’re in luck. The Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian, just got very cheeky as she modeled her new SKIMS fall underwear drop, so you might wanna get that credit card out.

What Does Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Underwear Line Look Like?

As we know all too well, pretty much the entirety of the Kardashian/Jenner clan has turned reality television fame into a number of blockbuster entrepreneurial outings, and this includes SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian. The recent law school grad has always lent her own famous figure to the cause when it came time to show off her latest designs. With her newest undie drop, which she promoted on Instagram Stories, I doubt that anyone will be making any Silence of the Lambs jokes, because these looks will deliver serious summer heat well into fall:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

What better way to show off a new panty collection than with a simple, midriff-baring black top and the mom of four turning her famed backside to the camera? Not only is this new collection fashioned in the brand’s Milky Sheer fabric, but these black (“onyx” if you’re fancy), mid-rise bikini panties also feature adjustable side straps and hot sayings (Curious, Feelings, or Temptation) on the back.

This debut is a pretty mild one, considering some of the products that have come before. Though SKIMS started as a shapewear line, it has long since branched out into leisure wear, pajamas, all types of undies, and some more daring drops that can really get folks talking. The brand’s recent addition of a supposedly firming face wrap went viral just a few weeks ago, while they’ve also given us items like “swim gloves,” expensive edible underwear, and the unforgettable nipple bra, which have all made headlines.

As you may have guessed, these “new essentials” aren’t the only ones helping to heat things up. Other new drops include sheer rib long sleeve henleys, cotton jersey wide leg pants, pointelle baby tees, a whole line of “invisible” panties, and a “SKIMS Romance” collection filled with frilly, 100% silk chiffon. Like I said before: get that credit card ready!

If nothing else, it’s clear that the All’s Fair (which you can watch this fall with a Hulu subscription) star knows how to get and keep our attention, whether she’s all about promoting one of her businesses, going out in a “wet” dress and wet hair, or becoming blonde again. And, honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.