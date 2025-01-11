‘She Has A Way Of Hovering.’ Wild Rumor About Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Puts Mom Kris In The Middle

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship is believed to have been going on for over a year and a half now, and there have been plenty of claims about how her mother/manager Kris Jenner feels about that. After Kylie accompanied her man to the Golden Globes — and as a new season of The Kardashians prepares to drop on the 2025 TV schedule — there’s a lot of buzz surrounding the couple, including a rumor suggesting that Kris can be pretty intrusive when it comes to getting in the middle.

Everyone knows how close Kris Jenner is to all of her children, but it’s no secret that Kylie — the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner brood — is her favorite (a lie detector test proved it , y’all). However, according to reports from OK! magazine , Kylie wants privacy in her relationship with Timothée Chalamet not just from the public, but from her mother too. A source alleged:

Kris has a way of hovering and listening in on conversations and making suggestions and other comments that embarrass Kylie. Kylie doesn’t want to hurt her mom’s feelings, but she probably won’t be inviting Kris to any more industry parties.

This wild rumor about Kris Jenner feeling way too comfortable injecting herself into her daughter’s romance is apparently related to the party that followed the premiere of Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown (for which he was nominated for a 2025 Golden Globe ). Kylie Jenner was reportedly engaging in some “affectionate” PDA with Chalamet , while Kris — who accompanied her daughter to the afterparty — was reportedly seen clinging to the couple.

We have to take this with a grain of salt, because there have been plenty of conflicting reports about how Kris Jenner feels about the Dune: Part Two star. However, if these “hovering” rumors are true, it seems like a conversation about boundaries is at least a year overdue.

Kylie Jenner continues to keep things super private with Timothée Chalamet, to the point of leaving him out of her Golden Globes social media post . Kris Jenner and Kylie’s sisters, however, showed their support for the couple by liking Instagram posts of them that appeared on other accounts.

Reports from last summer suggested things might not be so copasetic between the Wonka actor and Kris Jenner, as The Kardashians matriarch reportedly wanted Chalamet to flaunt her daughter rather than hide their relationship.

Kylie Jenner, who shares two children with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, has always kept her romantic partners largely separate from her life on her family’s reality shows, but what we’ve seen from her and Timothée Chalamet over the past couple of years takes it to a whole new level.

