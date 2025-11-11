Law Roach Was The Latest To Weigh In On What Taylor Swift Will Wear For Her Wedding, And I Agree With His Take

The whirlwind that is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, and now, their engagement, has taken the world by storm. It seems like everyone has something to say, when it's via dressing a dog up as Swift’s engagement ring or names in Hollywood making fashion predictions. The latest to join in on the buzz is world-renowned stylist and method dressing mastermind Law Roach. His opinion on what the pop star may wear on her big day makes sense to me.

Like any true Swift project in the works, not many details have been released about her marrying Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, other than that they are allegedly not interested in a big affair. Regardless of what’s fact or fiction, including the plausible theory of her girl dinner dates with some of her best friends, many are speculating details, including Roach.

He was asked about his thoughts on what she may wear, and per the EW TikTok clip, he’s unsure. The two powerhouse names haven’t collaborated on anything, as of yet. Law Roach did reveal that he’s worked with Kelce and can see why she's fallen for him. He believes the bottom line is just about showing up as their best selves, saying:

I don’t have any predictions. I had a chance to work with Travis, and he is so nice and, like, cool. And I understand why she’s madly and deeply in love with him. And you know, I just know that they both want to look great.

Although a more concrete idea would’ve been fun to think about, the fashion big hitter and the Eras Tour star really haven’t crossed paths professionally. So, I’m honestly not surprised he didn’t have any articulated takes, other than she’ll be impeccably dressed. But also, let’s not forget Swift continues to reinvent looks and styles all her own with each new leg of her life, and tying the knot is likely no exception.

Beyond the basic reasonings of the Project Runway judge, he’s got a lot happening. At present, he’s currently working on Ariana Grande's Wicked: For Good looks and will be throughout the press tour. Behind the scenes, Roach is ramping up to do a lot of styling during the 2026 movie schedule and the 2026 TV schedule’s runs. Many projects directly relate to planning Zendaya's film and television looks.

So, it’ll be interesting to see if we get any Swift-Kelce wedding updates or sneak peeks into the big day. If so, I hope that Law Roach would return to the conversation and weigh in with his feelings about any revealed aesthetics. Otherwise, it’ll turn into an even more suspenseful waiting game for us all. Fingers crossed there are plenty of Easter eggs leading up to and on the wedding day!