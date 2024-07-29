New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (July 29 - August 4)

This week sees July come to an end and August get started. That’s great news for anybody looking for something new to watch, as the beginning of the month brings an influx of new content to many of the best streaming services. Of course, finding out what’s new on Netflix and what’s upcoming on Hulu that’s worth watching can be difficult among the massive influx of content. Luckily we can help you out by pointing out a few highlights you won’t want to miss out on.

With new Star Wars animation upcoming on Disney+, new DC animation, from a source other than Max, and the newest season of one of the most popular modern animated series it’s an especially great week for fans of animation. There’s plenty of live-action content you won’t want to miss, from series you may want to rewatch to movies you probably missed in theaters. Here are a few items you won’t want to skip this week.

New TV

(Image credit: Fox)

Prison Break (Netflix)

If you’ve already burned through Lost since it returned to Netflix after years away, then perhaps you need another popular multi-season series to rewatch from the beginning with your Netflix subscription. Prison Break, the Fox series about two brothers escaping from prison was something of a cult classic in its day. The series saw four seasons in its original run followed by a fifth season several years later. All five seasons hit Netflix this week.

Prison Break debuts July 29 on Netflix.

(Image credit: 20th Television)

Futurama, Season 12 (Hulu)

Futurama is an animated series that never seems to die. After being initially canceled on Fox, it was revived once by Comedy Central, and then as a Hulu streaming series. The next batch of episodes, officially called Season 12, arrive this week. Fans don't need to worry that this is the end (again), more episodes will be coming for the next two years.

Watch Futurama Season 12 starting July 29 on Hulu

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Women in Blue (Apple TV+)

One of the wonderful things about streaming is the way it has made access to international content easier for so many. While not everybody loves dealing with subtitles, many are willing to do so if the story is good enough and foreign series and movies have been among some of the most popular streaming content over the years.

Women in Blue is inspired by a true story and follows four of the first female police officers in the country of Mexico. The show looks to be a strong character drama for those who overcome what Bong Joon Ho called the “one-inch barrier” of subtitles.

Women in Blue premieres July 31 on Apple TV+

(Image credit: Netflix)

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 4 (Netflix)

Unsolved Mysteries as hosted by Robert Stack was a popular series on NBC for years and the show has been almost as popular since Netflix brought it back. The show looks at unsolved crimes and other mysterious happenings, and with a new global audience watching the show via streaming, there are a lot of people who may have answers who will be watching.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 4 debuts July 31 on Netflix.

(Image credit: DC / Prime Video)

Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)

The saga of the new Batman animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader has been a complicated one. The series was very nearly canceled by WB/DC before being saved and sold to Amazon. Now everybody with a Prime Video subscription will get to enjoy it. Those of us who grew up with Batman: The Animated Series are certainly hoping this one lives up to one of the best pieces of Batman media ever created.

Batman: Caped Crusader Premieres August 1 on Prime Video.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2 (Disney+)

Star Wars continues to grow and expand on Disney+ and with the series The Acolyte recently having wrapped up, it’s time for more Star Wars, this time geared toward younger viewers. The second season of animated shorts for Star Wars; Young Jedi Adventures arrives this week ahead of the Second series of the main series hitting Disney+ next week.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2 premieres August 2 on Disney+

New Movies

(Image credit: Michele K. Short/Focus Features)

Lisa Frankenstein (Prime Video)

Based on the box office, you probably didn’t see Lisa Frankenstein in theaters. However, based on the reactions of most of the people who did see it, that was a mistake. The movie has previously been available to those with a Peacock subscription, but if you’re lacking one of those, but do have a Prime Video subscription, then it’s worth your time to check the movie out when it arrives this week.

Lisa Frankenstein Premieres July 30 on Prime Video.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Beetlejuice (Max)

With the long-anticipated sequel to Beetlejuice finally happening, it’s probably time for a lot of people to revisit the original. Luckily Max is making that easy as everybody with a Max subscription will be able to check out the original again, or for the first time, ahead of the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice release date which is set for early September.

Beetlejuice premieres August 1 on Max.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Hulu)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was one of the first big additions to a franchise by Disney that had been started before the studio bought Fox. Based on the movie’s solid box office performance it appears that the Planet of the Apes is still going strong, and for those that want to rewatch the film, or who missed it in theaters, the movie is making its streaming debut on Hulu this week.

The film is set generations after the events of the previous trilogy, with Ape society having broken into different tribes. The stories of Caesar have become the stuff of legend, and while apes fight each other, humans attempt to find their place in this new world.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes premieres August 2 on Hulu

It’s a solid end to July and an equally great start to August. For streaming fans looking to avoid the summer heat, there’s plenty of great stuff set to arrive this month, including more of the Summer Olympics on Peacock, a BTS travelogue series on Disney+, and more.