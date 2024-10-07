P. Diddy’s Mom Did Not Hold Back In Her Assessment Of The Coverage Of Rapper’s Abuse Allegations: ‘I Am Not Here To Portray My Son As Perfect.’
Strong words from Janice Smalls Combs.
P. Diddy has continued to make headlines as he sits in prison awaiting trial. Since his September 16 arrest on charges of sex trafficking and other crimes, many are sharing their experiences — like the former PR exec who said her “spidey senses” were always up at his parties — while Diddy’s celebrity friends like Kevin Hart may be trying to distance themselves. One person who’s not here for all the conjecture is the rapper’s mom Janice Smalls Combs, who didn’t hold back, calling the coverage of her son’s legal woes a “public lynching.”
Several lawsuits were filed against Sean Combs in the months leading up to his arrest, accusing him of sexual assault, physical abuse and other crimes, and after more than 1,000 bottles of lubricant were found when Homeland Security raided his homes in Miami and Los Angeles, stories began to emerge about the record producer’s so-called “Freak Offs.” Janice Smalls Combs says all the rumors are causing people to jump to conclusions, and in a statement released October 6 through her lawyer, she said (via Page Six):
Diddy was infamous for the parties he threw, but the pictures being painted regarding the Freak Offs describe drug- and alcohol-fueled sex parties that reportedly sometimes lasted for multiple days, where people were coerced into performing sex acts while being recorded.
On October 2, lawyer Tony Buzbee said at a press conference that he is representing 120 individuals who are suing Sean Combs for a host of crimes allegedly committed over three decades, including accusations of sexual assault against 25 minors. Janice Smalls Combs insists her son deserves a chance to defend himself against such allegations, saying:
Janice Smalls Combs went on to reference the 2016 hotel surveillance footage that recently leaked, appearing to show P. Diddy assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The rapper’s mom said:
Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against the music mogul in November 2023 alleging assault and abuse over the course of their relationship, which lasted for over a decade. The suit was settled the day after the filing, which Janice Smalls Combs believes is being misinterpreted as an admission of guilt. In her words:
Diddy’s team has confirmed the statement did come from his mother. The rapper remains imprisoned in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, after his request to post $50 million bond was denied. The music producer had even said he would ban women from his home, submit to weekly drug tests and remain under 24-hour supervision if released while awaiting trial, where — like his mother indicated — he seems eager to tell his side of the story.
