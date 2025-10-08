People Are Apparently Betting On Whether Or Not Diddy Will Get Pardoned And Be Out Of Prison By The Holidays

The legal saga of Sean “Diddy” Combs reached a major turning point last week, as he was sentenced to 50 months (roughly four years) in prison. As of right now, it would appear 55-year-old Combs will serve the time, though his legal team is reportedly planning to appeal. All the while, there have been reports about Diddy possibly receiving a pardon from President Donald Trump. It’s unclear, at this point, if that clemency will be extended but, in the meantime, it seems people are taking bets on the odds of mercy being granted.

What Are The Current Odds Of Diddy Receiving A Pardon By The End Of The Year?

Sean Combs’ legal team has shared varying comments as to whether they’ll pursue a pardon for them. On that same token, POTUS has also shared varied thoughts regarding whether he’ll choose to intervene in the situation. It’s hard to say whether gamblers are taking these factors into account when placing their bets on the chances of a pardon. Regardless, check out the figure below from BetOnline to see the current figure for the wager:

Yes: 50/1 (+5000)

At this point, it honestly feels like there’s not much the public won’t place a bet on. Nevertheless, if that information above is any indication to go off, there seems to be a sizable number of people who are of the belief that the “Show Me Your Soul" performer will be pardoned sooner rather than later. In the event that it happens, it wouldn't be the first time this year that the President would’ve extended legal leniency to a public figure.

Earlier this year, President Trump pardoned several people, with some of the most notable being reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. Despite that, comments shared by the Commander in Chief throughout the past several months make it difficult to predict what he will or won’t do.

The President was asked about Diddy’s legal situation back in June, at which point the rapper’s sex-trafficking trial was still in motion. Trump said, at the time, he wasn’t watching the case “too closely” but that he’d “look at what’s happening.” It was around that same time that rapper 50 Cent vowed that he’d do whatever possible to keep the president from extending a pardon to Diddy, who he’s called out on multiple occasions.

Donald Trump addressed the subject again this past August, during which he recalled how he and Sean Combs were “friendly” years ago. Both men ran in similar social circles, given they were amongst the upper crust in New York. While Trump said he and Combs got along “great,” he also acknowledged the rapper made “ terrible statements” about him when he was running for the presidency. When asked specifically if he’d say “no” to pardoning Combs, Trump replied, “I’d say so.” However, Trump revealed this week that Combs asked for a pardon and shared the following thought (via ABC News):

I'll take a look at it. I will speak to the Justice Department.

Diddy received a mixed verdict at the end of his sex-trafficking trial in July. While the music mogul was acquitted of racketeering and sex-trafficking, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution by way of the Mann Act. Diddy currently remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Per reports, Combs wants to be released, and a pardon could, of course, make that happen. Those who’ve bet on that happening (along with the rest of us) will have to wait and see what President Trump does.