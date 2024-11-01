See How Phil Dunster Played Into The Discourse Surrounding Ted Lasso's Future In The Best Way For Halloween

One of Ted Lasso’s funniest lines came from Jamie Tartt when he said: “Coach, I’m me. Why would I want to be anything else?” Well, now the actor behind the footballer, Phil Dunster, is living up to that quote. That's right, he's donning the AFC Richmond jersey again for Halloween while also poking fun at the rumors surrounding the potential for a Ted Lasso spinoff or fourth season .

Over the summer, news broke that a fourth season of Ted Lasso could happen . There was also a report that claimed Phil Dunster wouldn’t be able to return as Jamie Tartt due to scheduling issues. However, at the moment nothing is confirmed, and we’re all just waiting to see what Jason Sudeikis says about the matter. So, while getting in the Halloween spirit, Dunster referenced the spin-off and Season 4 speculation in a fun way by posting this to his Instagram Story :

(Image credit: Phil Dunster's Instagram)

I love that Dunster is playing into the ongoing debate about Ted Lasso continuing in some way, shape or form.

Many from the Ted Lasso cast have responded to the claims in fun and funny ways too – Hannah Waddingham memorably said “Listen, you people,” as she explained that she has no idea what’s going on. It would seem that’s the clueless boat most of the cast is in, however, it’s always nice to see them talk about or acknowledge the series.

What makes Phil Dunster’s post even better is it’s for charity. As you can see in the big bold orange text on his post, this is part of the promotion of his event which is “raising funds and awareness for Young Lives vs. Cancer.” According to his Instagram , the actor is hosting a live show that will feature many celebrities, music and comedy.

I’m sure it’ll be a blast and feature some A+ Ted Lasso jokes based on his IG Story and this hilarious video Sam Cornforth, who is playing the Ted to Dunster’s Jamie posted:

A post shared by Sam Cornforth (@samcforth) A photo posted by on

Overall, I think Ted would be proud of Dunster for using his story to do something kind.

Meanwhile, as a fan, I think the actor’s Halloween costume and fun jab at the Apple TV+ comedy’s future is brilliant. However, it also has me all riled up again about the future of Ted Lasso. Recently, a Warner Bros. executive provided an optimistic update, saying “it’s early days,” but conversations are happening about Season 4. However, the show’s co-creator Bill Lawrence said it’s Jason Sudeikis' decision , and once he makes one, everyone else will fall in line.

And as of right now, we have heard nothing from Mr. Sudeikis.

So, while we sit and wait for more solid updates about the future of Ted Lasso, I’ll happily take fun posts about the show from cast members like Phil Dunster, especially when they’re so silly and for such a great cause.